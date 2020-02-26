Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  STMicroelectronics    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS

(STM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

STMicroelectronics Announces Filing of its 2019 Annual Report Form 20-F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 04:59pm EST

 PR N° C2944C

STMicroelectronics Announces Filing of its 2019 Annual Report Form 20-F

Geneva, February 26, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 26, 2020. The Company’s Form 20-F and complete audited financial statements can be found at www.st.com and can also be accessed by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

A hard copy version of the report is available free of charge from ST’s Investor Relations Department: +41 22 929 5920 or investors.st.com.  

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton           
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STMICROELECTRONICS
04:59pSTMicroelectronics Announces Filing of its 2019 Annual Report Form 20-F
GL
02/25STMicroelectronics Boosts Performance While Enhancing Ecosystem on STM32 Micr..
GL
02/21EUROPE : European shares slide on rise in coronavirus cases, weak U.S. data
RE
02/20STMicroelectronics and TSMC Collaborate to Accelerate Market Adoption of Gall..
GL
02/19Stocks scale fresh peaks on slowing virus, dollar gains
RE
02/19Stocks scale fresh peaks on slowing virus, dollar gains
RE
02/19EUROPE : European shares hit record high on drop in new virus cases, hopes of Ch..
RE
02/18Coronavirus threatens Apple supply chain, sales; shares drop
RE
02/18EUROPE : European shares slump as Apple warning hammers China-reliant sectors
RE
02/18If Apple is hurting due to the coronavirus, its suppliers and rivals likely a..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 557 M
EBIT 2020 1 545 M
Net income 2020 1 302 M
Finance 2020 981 M
Yield 2020 0,95%
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
EV / Sales2021 2,04x
Capitalization 25 189 M
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 32,46  $
Last Close Price 28,37  $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dufourcq Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS8.80%25 192
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.16%274 829
INTEL CORPORATION-0.20%255 465
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.37%160 375
BROADCOM INC.-10.55%112 919
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.34%110 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group