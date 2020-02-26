PR N° C2944C

STMicroelectronics Announces Filing of its 2019 Annual Report Form 20-F

Geneva, February 26, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 26, 2020. The Company’s Form 20-F and complete audited financial statements can be found at www.st.com and can also be accessed by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

A hard copy version of the report is available free of charge from ST’s Investor Relations Department: +41 22 929 5920 or investors.st.com .

