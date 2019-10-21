Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  STMicroelectronics    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS

(STM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 05:30am EDT

PR N°C2922C

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Oct 14, 2019 to Oct 18, 2019

AMSTERDAM – October 21, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between October 14, 2019 to October 18, 2019 (the “Period”), of 401,046 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 19.2311 and for an overall price of EUR 7,712,572.31.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transactionNumber of share purchasedWeighted average purchase price per share (EUR)Total amount paid (EUR)Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
Oct 14, 2019 78,735 19.0517 1,500,035.60XPAR
Oct 15, 2019 78,479 19.3413 1,517,885.88XPAR
Oct 16, 2019 79,485 19.4871 1,548,932.14XPAR
Oct 17, 2019 80,756 19.2815 1,557,096.81XPAR
Oct 18, 2019 83,591 19.0047 1,588,621.88XPAR
Total for Period401,046 19.23117,712,572.31 

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 19,753,076 treasury shares, which represents approximately 2.2% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website  (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company’s net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton          
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STMICROELECTRONICS
05:30aSTMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
10/14STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
10/07STMICROELECTRONICS : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Sec..
PU
10/07STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
10/07EUROPE : U.S. data lifts European shares, but they log worst week in two months
RE
10/04EUROPE : U.S. data lifts European shares, but they log worst week in one year
RE
10/04EUROPE MARKETS: Defensive Plays Nudge European Stocks Higher As Key Jobs Data..
DJ
10/03STMICROELECTRONICS : Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release an..
AQ
09/30STMICROELECTRONICS : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Sec..
PU
09/30STMICROELECTRONICS : STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurch..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 462 M
EBIT 2019 1 114 M
Net income 2019 924 M
Finance 2019 718 M
Yield 2019 1,15%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 18 833 M
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 21,98  $
Last Close Price 21,25  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dufourcq Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS52.18%18 762
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%248 645
INTEL CORPORATION9.44%227 525
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS36.99%120 866
NVIDIA CORPORATION42.69%116 008
BROADCOM INC.12.76%113 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group