Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  STMicroelectronics    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS

(STM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 05:30am EST

PR N°C2926C

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Nov 04, 2019 to Nov 08, 2019

AMSTERDAM – November 11, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between November 04, 2019 to November 08, 2019 (the “Period”), of 419,511 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 21.2700 and for an overall price of EUR 8,922,981.67.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transactionNumber of share purchasedWeighted average purchase price per share (EUR)Total amount paid (EUR)Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
Nov 04, 2019 103,475 21.0613 2,179,318.02XPAR
Nov 05, 2019 105,025 21.2072 2,227,286.18XPAR
Nov 06, 2019 105,132 21.2145 2,230,322.81XPAR
Nov 07, 2019 105,879 21.5912 2,286,054.66XPAR
Total for Period 419,511 21.2700 8,922,981.67 

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 21,093,545 treasury shares, which represents approximately 2.3% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website  (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company’s net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton          
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STMICROELECTRONICS
05:30aSTMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
11/04STMICROELECTRONICS : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
AQ
10/29STMicroelectronics and Audi AG Cooperate to Develop and Deliver Next-Generati..
GL
10/29ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES : ® Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Accelerate T..
AQ
10/28STMICROELECTRONICS : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
PU
10/24STMICROELECTRONICS : Q3 2019 Earnings Release Presentation
PU
10/24STMICROELECTRONICS : Q3/19 Earnings Conference Call Remarks
PU
10/24STMICROELECTRONICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/24STMicroelectronics Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
GL
10/24STMICROELECTRONICS : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 487 M
EBIT 2019 1 153 M
Net income 2019 976 M
Finance 2019 783 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 20 921 M
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 24,51  $
Last Close Price 23,49  $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dufourcq Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS73.33%20 924
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%263 551
INTEL CORPORATION24.16%250 560
NVIDIA CORPORATION55.64%126 447
BROADCOM INC.23.25%124 221
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS27.10%112 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group