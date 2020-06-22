Log in
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

06/22/2020 | 06:00am EDT

PR N°C2960C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Jun 15, 2020 to Jun 19, 2020

AMSTERDAM – June 22, 2020 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between June 15, 2020 to June 19, 2020 (the “Period”), of 99,034 ordinary shares (equal to 0.01% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 22.5985 and for an overall price of EUR 2,238,019.85.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transactionNumber of share purchasedWeighted average purchase price per share (EUR)Total amount paid (EUR)Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
Jun 15, 2020 99,034  22.5985  2,238,019.85 XPAR
Total for Period 99,034  22.5985  2,238,019.85  

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 21,116,392 treasury shares, which represents approximately 2.3% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website  (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program). 

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton           
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

