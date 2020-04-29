Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  STMicroelectronics    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS

(STM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

STMicroelectronics : Introduces First Space-Qualified Programmable Integrated Current Limiter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 09:23am EDT

[Attachment] STMicroelectronics has created an innovative radiation-hardened (rad-hard), programmable integrated current limiter (ICL) that prevents power surges and overloads from damaging electronic equipment operated in space.

Based on an original concept from the European Space Agency (ESA) to harmonize and miniaturize functionalities present in all satellites, ST has developed the new chip, the RHRPMICL1A, with the support of ESA and the Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES), the French space agency. The device can be widely used worldwide to provide a cost effective, standardized, and configurable solution for the power management of space applications.

The RHRPMICL1A integrates the functions of a latch-up current limiter and solid-state power switch (SSP) that, until now, have been built using discrete components. Not only easing design and cutting the bill of materials (BOM), the fully integrated solution saves weight and up to 93% of board space. Hardware designers can reduce the typical protection-circuit footprint from 20cm x 20cm to 5cm x 5cm.

The RHRPMICL1 is QML-V space-agency qualified (5962R17211) with radiation hardness assurance (RHA) up to 100kRad total ionization dose (TID) and 78MeV in single event latch-up (SEL).

The device is configurable to address multiple applications, acting as a slave to provide simple latched protection, or in autonomous mode capable of automatic self recovery, or with foldback limiting to maintain a safe current in all conditions including short-circuit. Telemetry and telecommand pins, typically connected directly to the spacecraft on-board computer, permit easy control. To allow flexibility for circuit designers, the load is managed through an external P-Channel MOSFET.

Compatible with all bus voltages, including 28V, 50V, and 100V commonly used in space applications, the RHRPMICL1A has a floating-ground configuration and Zener diode that allow flexibility to handle higher bus voltages in the future, as well as protecting the load in the event of internal failure.

The RHRPMICL1A is the third QML-V qualified rad-hard product ST has designed using the Company's proprietary BCD6s SOI technology for power ICs. The project demonstrates again the capability to deliver high-end rad-hard power products to space designers. It is in production now, in a hermetic 20-pin flat ceramic package.

Engineering and evaluation models, flight-ready gold-finish or solder-dip devices, and demonstration boards for operation in triggerable (EVAL-RHICL1ATV1), latched (EVAL-RHICL1ALV1), and foldback (EVAL-RHICL1AFV1) modes, with user guides are all available. Please contact your local ST office for pricing and sample requests.

For more information please go to www.st.com/rhrpmicl1a-pr

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 13:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STMICROELECTRONICS
09:23aSTMICROELECTRONICS : Introduces First Space-Qualified Programmable Integrated Cu..
PU
04/27STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
04/24STMICRO : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/23STMICRO : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
04/23STMICRO : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/23STMICRO : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/23STMICRO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
04/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook, Roche, Expedia
04/22STMICRO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/22STMicro expects higher sales in second half, lifting shares
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 076 M
EBIT 2020 808 M
Net income 2020 675 M
Finance 2020 657 M
Yield 2020 0,79%
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,61x
EV / Sales2021 2,20x
Capitalization 24 313 M
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 27,14  $
Last Close Price 26,32  $
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dufourcq Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS1.38%24 327
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.67%256 441
INTEL CORPORATION-1.84%248 748
NVIDIA CORPORATION23.82%178 454
BROADCOM INC.-16.23%105 837
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.95%104 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group