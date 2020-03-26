STMicroelectronics : Nominates Two Directors

By Cristina Roca



STMicroelectronics NV said late Wednesday that it will propose the appointment of two new directors at its annual general meeting.

The semiconductor maker will propose the appointment of Ana de Pro Gonzalo and Yann Delabriere for three-year terms on its supervisory board. They will replace Martine Verluyten and Jean-Georges Malcor.

The AGM is scheduled for May 28. STMicroelectronics strongly encourages shareholders to vote by internet or proxy rather than in person, it said.

