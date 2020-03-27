Log in
03/27/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

PR N°C2949C

Notice of Supplement to Proposed Resolutions for STMicroelectronics
2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Geneva, March 27, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces a supplement to the resolutions (announced on March 25, 2020) to be submitted for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) which will be held in Schiphol, the Netherlands, on May 28, 2020.

The following resolution is added:

  • The re-appointment of EY as external auditor for the 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 financial years.

This added proposed resolution and the other previously announced agenda items for the 2020 AGM are available on the Company's website.

About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2019, the Company's net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment

Source: STMicroelectronics N.V.

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 17:47:07 UTC
