PR N°C2949C



Notice of Supplement to Proposed Resolutions for STMicroelectronics

2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Geneva, March 27, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces a supplement to the resolutions (announced on March 25, 2020) to be submitted for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) which will be held in Schiphol, the Netherlands, on May 28, 2020.

The following resolution is added:

The re-appointment of EY as external auditor for the 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 financial years.

This added proposed resolution and the other previously announced agenda items for the 2020 AGM are available on the Company's website.

