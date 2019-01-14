Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  STMicroelectronics    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS (STM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

STMicroelectronics : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 04:46am EST

PR N°C2869C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from January 07, 2019 to January 11, 2019

AMSTERDAM - January 14, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between January 07, 2019 to January 11, 2019 (the "Period"), of 412,097 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 11.7689 and for an overall price of EUR 4,849,936.48.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Total amount paid (EUR) Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
January 7, 2019  62,796  698,485.56  11.1231 XPAR
January 8, 2019  93,000  1,069,736.87  11.5025 XPAR
January 9, 2019  92,000  1,095,052.91  11.9027 XPAR
January 10, 2019  92,000  1,106,364.58  12.0257 XPAR
January 11, 2019  72,301  880,296.56  12.1754 XPAR
Total for Period 412,097 4,849,936.48 11.7689 XPAR

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 13,572,632 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.5% of the Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2017, the Company's net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton          
Director, PR & Media Operations
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: STMicroelectronics via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STMICROELECTRONICS
04:46aSTMICROELECTRONICS : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
01/08STMICROELECTRONICS : and Arilou Collaborate To Detect Automotive Hacking
AQ
01/08Avnet's SmartEdge Agile with AI and Security at the Edge Now Available throug..
AQ
01/08STMICROELECTRONICS : to Spotlight Advanced Technology and Solutions for Next-Gen..
AQ
01/08STMICROELECTRONICS : Cree and STMicroelectronics Announce Multi-Year Silicon Car..
AQ
01/07STMICROELECTRONICS : Cree and STMicroelectronics Announce Multi-Year Silicon Car..
BU
01/07STMICROELECTRONICS : Cree and STMicroelectronics Announce Multi-Year Silicon Car..
AQ
01/07STMicroelectronics to Spotlight Advanced Technology and Solutions for Next-Ge..
GL
01/07STMICROELECTRONICS : Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter / Full-Year 2018 Earnin..
GL
01/07STMICROELECTRONICS : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 431 M
EBIT 2018 1 323 M
Net income 2018 1 195 M
Finance 2018 770 M
Yield 2018 1,80%
P/E ratio 2018 10,83
P/E ratio 2019 10,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,28x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 12 870 M
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 20,0 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dufourcq Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS0.45%12 508
INTEL CORPORATION4.26%219 118
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%181 599
BROADCOM INC-1.46%100 303
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.33%92 443
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.48%86 974
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.