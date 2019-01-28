Log in
01/28/2019 | 05:01am EST

PR N°C2872C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from January 21, 2019 to January 25, 2019

AMSTERDAM - January 28, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between January 21, 2019 to January 25, 2019 (the "Period"), of 204,803 ordinary shares (equal to 0.02% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 12.5500 and for an overall price of EUR 2,570,270.48.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Total amount paid (EUR) Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
January 21, 2019  5,512  70,681.18  12.8231 XPAR
January 22, 2019  100,634  1,276,860.09  12.6882 XPAR
January 23, 2019  98,657  1,222,729.21  12.3937 XPAR
Total for Period 204,803 2,570,270.48 12.5500 XPAR

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 14,081,501 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.5% of the Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide.

Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton 
Director, PR & Media Operations
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: STMicroelectronics via Globenewswire
