STMicroelectronics Announces Status of

Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from January 28, 2019 to February 01, 2019

AMSTERDAM - February 4, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between January 28, 2019 to February 1, 2019 (the "Period"), of 345,155 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 13.8910 and for an overall price of EUR 4,794,552.96.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Total amount paid (EUR) Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code) January 28, 2019 29,728 414,877.93 13.9558 XPAR January 29, 2019 99,459 1,382,400.83 13.8992 XPAR January 30, 2019 51,636 722,103.38 13.9845 XPAR January 31, 2019 94,183 1,304,031.92 13.8457 XPAR February 1, 2019 70,149 971,138.90 13.8439 XPAR Total for Period 345,155 4,794,552.96 13.8910 XPAR

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 14,426,656 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.6% of the Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide.

