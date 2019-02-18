Log in
STMicroelectronics : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

02/18/2019

PR N°C2876C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from February 11, 2019 to February 15, 2019

AMSTERDAM - February 18, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between February 11, 2019 to February 15, 2019 (the "Period"), of  187,957 ordinary shares (equal to 0.02% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 14.4647 and for an overall price of EUR 2,718,734.10.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Total amount paid (EUR) Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
February 11, 2019  38,000  527,297.61  13.8763 XPAR
February 13, 2019  16,684  242,622.47  14.5422 XPAR
February 14, 2019  60,277  881,077.95  14.6172 XPAR
February 15, 2019  72,996  1,067,736.07  14.6273 XPAR
Total for Period 187,957 2,718,734.10 14.4647 XPAR

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 15,011,478 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.6% of the Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton          
Director, PR & Media Operations
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: STMicroelectronics via Globenewswire
