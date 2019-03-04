PR N°C2880C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of

Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from February 25, 2019 to March 1, 2019

AMSTERDAM - March 4, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between February 25, 2019 to March 1, 2019 (the "Period"), of 323,237 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 14.7737 and for an overall price of EUR 4,775,410.31.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Total amount paid (EUR) Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code) February 25, 2019 6,441 97,366.98 15.1167 XPAR February 26, 2019 93,154 1,402,596.30 15.0567 XPAR February 27, 2019 100,967 1,492,709.05 14.7841 XPAR February 28, 2019 66,000 952,416.76 14.4306 XPAR March 01, 2019 56,675 830,321.22 14.6506 XPAR Total for Period 323,237 4,775,410.31 14.7737 XPAR

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 15,594,208 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.7% of the Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel : +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

