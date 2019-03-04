Log in
STMicroelectronics : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

0
03/04/2019 | 05:16am EST

PR N°C2880C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from February 25, 2019 to March 1, 2019

AMSTERDAM - March 4, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between February 25, 2019 to March 1, 2019 (the "Period"), of  323,237 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 14.7737 and for an overall price of EUR 4,775,410.31.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Total amount paid (EUR) Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
February 25, 2019  6,441  97,366.98  15.1167 XPAR
February 26, 2019  93,154  1,402,596.30  15.0567 XPAR
February 27, 2019  100,967  1,492,709.05  14.7841 XPAR
February 28, 2019  66,000  952,416.76  14.4306 XPAR
March 01, 2019  56,675  830,321.22  14.6506 XPAR
Total for Period 323,237 4,775,410.31 14.7737 XPAR

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 15,594,208 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.7% of the Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton          
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: STMicroelectronics via Globenewswire
