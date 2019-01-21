Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  STMicroelectronics    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS (STM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

STMicroelectronics : Fast-Recovery Super-Junction MOSFETs from STMicroelectronics Bring Superior Performance to Bridge and ZVS Converters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 05:49pm EST


Geneva / 21 Jan 2019

STMicroelectronics
' MDmesh™ DM6 600V MOSFETs contain a fast-recovery body diode to bring the performance advantages of the Company's latest super-junction technology to full- and half-bridge topologies, Zero-Voltage Switching (ZVS) phase-shift converters, and applications and topologies generally that need a robust diode to handle dynamic dV/dt. [Attachment]

Leveraging ST's advanced carrier-lifetime control technology, the MDmesh DM6 MOSFETs have reduced reverse-recovery time (trr) to minimize power dissipation in the diode when turning off after freewheeling. Recovery softness is optimized to enhance reliability. In addition, very low gate charge (Qg) and on-resistance (RDS(ON)), together with a capacitance profile tailored for light loads, allow higher operating frequencies and greater efficiency, with simplified thermal management and reduced EMI.

Ideal for equipment such as charging stations for electric vehicles, telecom or data-center power converters, and solar inverters, the new devices enable superior energy ratings with more robust performance and increased power density.

Part of the STPOWER™ portfolio, the MDmesh DM6 family comprises 23 part numbers covering current ratings from 15A to 72A, with gate charge (Qg) ranging from 20nC to 117nC and RDS(ON) from 0.240Ω down to 0.036Ω respectively. The choice of popular power package options includes the new low-inductance leadless TO-LL, PowerFLAT 8x8 HV, D2PAK, TO-220, and TO-247 with short leads, long leads, or Kelvin pin for applications requiring precision current sensing.

The MDmesh DM6 family is in production now. Please contact your local ST office for pricing and sample requests.

Please visit www.st.com/stpower for further information.

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 22:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STMICROELECTRONICS
05:49pSTMICROELECTRONICS : Fast-Recovery Super-Junction MOSFETs from STMicroelectronic..
PU
04:46aSTMICROELECTRONICS : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
01/18EUROPE : European shares surf to six-week highs on U.S.-China trade progress
RE
01/17STMICROELECTRONICS : New Automotive Wireless Charging Solution with NFC Communic..
AQ
01/16STMICROELECTRONICS : Smart-Antenna Controller from STMicroelectronics Cuts Board..
PU
01/16NFC Reader IC and 8-bit Microcontroller from STMicroelectronics Adopted by Ro..
GL
01/15STMICROELECTRONICS : rsquo; STM8L050 Extends Choice and Freedom in 8-bit Microco..
PU
01/15STMICROELECTRONICS : Displays Its Latest Solutions for Smart Driving at AUTOMOTI..
PU
01/14STMICROELECTRONICS : Dual-Radio Bluetooth®/LPWAN IoT Development Kit from STMicr..
PU
01/14STMICROELECTRONICS : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 418 M
EBIT 2018 1 319 M
Net income 2018 1 194 M
Finance 2018 772 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 11,23
P/E ratio 2019 11,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 13 352 M
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 19,9 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dufourcq Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS5.15%13 352
INTEL CORPORATION4.82%224 503
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%183 776
BROADCOM INC2.57%106 224
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.55%95 727
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.21%95 497
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.