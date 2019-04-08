STMicroelectronics : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act

Log in
04/08/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a16 OR 15d16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Report on Form 6K dated April 8, 2019

Commission File Number: 113546

STMicroelectronics N.V.

(Name of Registrant)

WTC Schiphol Airport

Schiphol Boulevard 265

1118 BH Schiphol Airport

The Netherlands

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20F or Form 40F:

Form 20F

Form 40F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6K in paper as permitted by Regulation ST Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes

No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6K in paper as permitted by Regulation ST Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g32(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Yes No

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g32(b): 82 __________

Enclosure: A press release dated April 8, 2019, announcing the results of trading in STMicroelectronics' own shares as part of the previously announced share buy-back program for the period from April 1, 2019 to April 5, 2019.

PR N°C2889C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of

Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from April 01, 2019 to April 05, 2019

AMSTERDAM - April 08, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between April 01, 2019 to April 05, 2019 (the "Period"), of 322,253 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 14.4594 and for an overall price of EUR 4,659,600.37.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of

Number of

Total amount

Weighted

Market on

transaction

share

paid (EUR)

average

which the

purchased

purchase

shares were

price per

bought (MIC

share (EUR)

code)

April 01, 2019

81,797

1,112,765.98

13.6040

XPAR

April 02, 2019

75,210

1,052,925.79

13.9998

XPAR

April 03, 2019

39,186

578,033.98

14.7510

XPAR

April 04, 2019

76,563

1,149,913.25

15.0192

XPAR

April 05, 2019

49,497

765,961.37

15.4749

XPAR

Total for Period

322,253

4,659,600.37

14.4594

XPAR

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 17,157,608 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.9% of the Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback- program).

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact: INVESTOR RELATIONS: Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations Tel : +41.22.929.58.12 celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS: Alexis Breton

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

Corporate External Communications alexis.breton@st.com

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Date: April 8, 2019

By:

/s/ Lorenzo Grandi

Name:

Lorenzo Grandi

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

President, Finance, Infrastructure and Services

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 18:57:08 UTC
