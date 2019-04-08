STMicroelectronics : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Report on Form 6‑K dated April 8, 2019
Commission File Number: 1‑13546
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Enclosure: A press release dated April 8, 2019, announcing the results of trading in STMicroelectronics' own shares as part of the previously announced share buy-back program for the period from April 1, 2019 to April 5, 2019.
PR N°C2889C
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from April 01, 2019 to April 05, 2019
AMSTERDAM - April 08, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between April 01, 2019 to April 05, 2019 (the "Period"), of 322,253 ordinary shares (equal to 0.04% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 14.4594 and for an overall price of EUR 4,659,600.37.
Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.
Transactions in Period
|
Dates of
|
Number of
|
|
Total amount
|
Weighted
|
Market on
|
transaction
|
share
|
|
paid (EUR)
|
average
|
which the
|
|
purchased
|
|
|
purchase
|
shares were
|
|
|
|
|
price per
|
bought (MIC
|
|
|
|
|
share (EUR)
|
code)
|
April 01, 2019
|
|
81,797
|
1,112,765.98
|
13.6040
|
XPAR
|
April 02, 2019
|
|
75,210
|
1,052,925.79
|
13.9998
|
XPAR
|
April 03, 2019
|
|
39,186
|
578,033.98
|
14.7510
|
XPAR
|
April 04, 2019
|
|
76,563
|
1,149,913.25
|
15.0192
|
XPAR
|
April 05, 2019
|
|
49,497
|
765,961.37
|
15.4749
|
XPAR
|
Total for Period
|
|
322,253
|
4,659,600.37
|
14.4594
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 17,157,608 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.9% of the Company's issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback- program).
About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.
By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.
In 2018, the Company's net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
Date: April 8, 2019
