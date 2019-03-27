Press release

PR N°C2885C

STMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed

at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Geneva, March 27, 2019 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the main resolutions to be submitted for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) which will be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on May 23, 2019.

The main resolutions, proposed by the Supervisory Board, include:

∙The adoption of the Company's Statutory Annual Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2018, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The 2018 Statutory Annual Accounts were filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on

March 27, 2019 and are posted on the Company's website (www.st.com) and the AFM's website (www.afm.nl);

∙The distribution of a cash dividend of US$0.24 per outstanding share of the

Company's common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments of

US$0.06 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 to shareholders of record in the month of each quarterly payment as per the table below;

∙The reappointment of Ms. Martine Verluyten, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a one-year term expiring at the 2020 AGM;

∙The reappointment of Ms. Janet Davidson, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term expiring at the 2022 AGM; and

∙The appointment of Ms. Claudia Bugno, in replacement of Mr. Salvatore Manzi, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term expiring at the 2022 AGM.

The record date for all shareholders to participate at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be April 25, 2019. The complete agenda and all relevant detailed information concerning the 2019 AGM, as well as all related AGM materials, are available on the Company's website (www.st.com) and made available to shareholders in compliance with legal requirements as of March 27, 2019.