Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  STMicroelectronics    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS

(STM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

STMicroelectronics : STM32G0 Ecosystem Extensions from STMicroelectronics Support USB-C as Standard Interface on Conventional Microcontrollers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 02:56am EST


Geneva / 22 Feb 2019


STMicroelectronics is shortening the learning curve for STM32G0* users to take advantage of the microcontrollers' support for certified USB Type-C™ and the Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 protocol with the addition of new tools and capabilities to the STM32Cube ecosystem.[Attachment]

STM32G0 devices are the world's first general-purpose microcontrollers to support the USB Type-C specifications. ST's innovative USB Type-C Power Delivery (UCPD) interface IP combines certified USB Type-C connector management and handling of the PD protocol with MCU features that include an Arm® Cortex®-M0+ core, up to 512 Kbytes Flash, and peripherals including a 12-bit 2.5 MSPS ADC, a 2-channel DAC, fast comparators, and high-accuracy timers.

Up to two UCPD interfaces are integrated on-chip. Each supports USB-C Sink (SNK), Source (SRC), or Dual-Role Power (DRP) roles, as well as optional USB PD features such as PPS (Programming Power Supply) mode, firmware upgrade over communication (CC) lines, and authentication messages.

New updates to the STM32CubeMX configurator allow setting the number of ports and selecting SNK, SRC, or DRP role.

The latest STM32 ecosystem extensions let developers choose the UCPD settings and visualize data and power-control signals flowing through the USB-C interface: they include the new, free USB PD analyzer graphical tool -- STM32CubeMonitor-UCPD -- for monitoring interface status and inspecting USB PD protocol messages. STM32CubeMonitor-UCPD also lets users interact with the application environment by sending PD commands to the target board. Other features include easy changing of power-role and data-role settings with a single click, easy handling of sink or source power profiles, and live monitoring of protocol messages, bus voltage, and bus current for debugging the application.

The STM32G0 Discovery kit (order code: STM32G071B-DISCO) gives access to the USB-C port for checking the status of power capabilities when connected to any USB-C host such as a computer, smartphone, or USB-C docking station. Together, the STM32G071B-DISCO and STM32CubeMonitor-UCPD create a professional-grade Power Delivery analyzer that allows intensive interaction for debugging and development. The user can also trace or inject USB PD data packets between two USB-C devices.

Finally, the STM32G081B-EVAL high-end development platform features a daughter card containing two USB-C ports managed by the STM32G0 MCU. Application firmware examples are provided to help evaluate the USB-C technology through various use cases.

The recommended retail price for the STM32G071B-DISCO Discovery kit is $65.00. The STM32G081B-EVAL platform is $382.00. STM32CubeMX and STM32CubeMonitor-UCPD are provided free of charge.

For more information please go to www.st.com/stm32g0-discovery.

* STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 07:55:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STMICROELECTRONICS
02:56aSTMICROELECTRONICS : STM32G0 Ecosystem Extensions from STMicroelectronics Suppor..
PU
02/21STMicroelectronics Introduces Safe, Real-Time Microcontrollers for Next-Gener..
GL
02/20STMicroelectronics Launches STM32MP1 Microprocessor Series with Linux Distrib..
GL
02/20STMICROELECTRONICS : Secure-Element Evaluation Kit from STMicroelectronics Comes..
PU
02/19STMICROELECTRONICS : rsquo; New Full-Color Ambient Light Sensor with Flicker Det..
PU
02/19STMicroelectronics' New Full-Color Ambient Light Sensor with Flicker Detect B..
GL
02/18STMICROELECTRONICS : NFC Universal Device from STMicroelectronics Introduces a N..
PU
02/18STMICROELECTRONICS : Breaks Major Milestone for ST33 Secure Chips with Over One ..
AQ
02/18STMICROELECTRONICS : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
02/14STMICROELECTRONICS : All-in-One Online Tool from STMicroelectronics Simplifies M..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 715 M
EBIT 2019 1 333 M
Net income 2019 1 191 M
Finance 2019 1 203 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 12,48
P/E ratio 2020 11,48
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Capitalization 15 141 M
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dufourcq Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS19.87%15 141
INTEL CORPORATION9.50%231 101
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%197 367
BROADCOM INC11.46%115 429
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.22%102 020
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.86%96 716
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.