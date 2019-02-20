Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  STMicroelectronics    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS

(STM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

STMicroelectronics : Secure-Element Evaluation Kit from STMicroelectronics Comes with Ready-to-Use Software for IT and IoT Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 03:24am EST


Geneva / 20 Feb 2019


STMicroelectronics' STSAFE-A100 Evaluation Pack extends the richly supportive STM32 Nucleo ecosystem to accelerate secure-element integration, leveraging reusable source code that simplifies the creation of secure IoT devices, high-value consumables such as medical probes, IT accessories, and consumer products. [Attachment]

The pack comprises the X-NUCLEO-STSA100 expansion board, which contains the STSAFE-A100 Secure Element, and the STSW-STSA100software pack. The software includes device drivers, STM32 microcontroller source code, and STSAFE-A100 source code for use cases including brand and ecosystem protection, device enrolment, and secure Cloud connection.

The STSAFE-A100 is a convenient 8-pin device that provides robust, immutable, hardware-based authentication and secure data-management services to a host system. Highly resistant to cyber-attacks, it features a secure OS running on a state-of-the-art, CC EAL5+ -certified secure microcontroller, advanced symmetric and asymmetric cryptography, crypto key management, and built-in protection against physical and side-channel attacks.

Using the STSAFE-A100 Evaluation Pack in conjunction with any compatible STM32 Nucleo development boards, device designers can combine the STSAFE-A100 secure element with an unrestricted variety of STM32 microcontrollers, sensors and actuators to protect products ranging from simple IoT endpoints to industrial networking and control equipment, computer peripherals, wearables, gaming equipment, and mobile accessories.

The STSAFE-A100 Evaluation Pack is available now for $35 from st.com or distributors. Access to the STSW-STSA100 software pack is free, at www.st.com/stsw-stsa100

For more information please go to www.st.com/x-nucleo-stsa100

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 08:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STMICROELECTRONICS
03:24aSTMICROELECTRONICS : Secure-Element Evaluation Kit from STMicroelectronics Comes..
PU
02/19STMICROELECTRONICS : rsquo; New Full-Color Ambient Light Sensor with Flicker Det..
PU
02/19STMicroelectronics' New Full-Color Ambient Light Sensor with Flicker Detect B..
GL
02/18STMICROELECTRONICS : NFC Universal Device from STMicroelectronics Introduces a N..
PU
02/18STMICROELECTRONICS : Breaks Major Milestone for ST33 Secure Chips with Over One ..
AQ
02/18STMICROELECTRONICS : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
02/14STMICROELECTRONICS : All-in-One Online Tool from STMicroelectronics Simplifies M..
PU
02/12STMicroelectronics Reveals State-Of-The-Art Lighting Controller for Even Grea..
GL
02/11STMicroelectronics Reveals Motion Sensor with Machine Learning for High-Accur..
GL
02/11STMICROELECTRONICS : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 715 M
EBIT 2019 1 333 M
Net income 2019 1 191 M
Finance 2019 1 203 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
P/E ratio 2020 11,33
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 14 904 M
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dufourcq Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS18.27%14 904
INTEL CORPORATION9.52%232 315
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 412
BROADCOM INC10.77%114 822
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.83%101 670
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.86%95 977
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.