STMicroelectronics : Secure-Element Evaluation Kit from STMicroelectronics Comes with Ready-to-Use Software for IT and IoT Applications



Geneva / 20 Feb 2019

STMicroelectronics' STSAFE-A100 Evaluation Pack extends the richly supportive STM32 Nucleo ecosystem to accelerate secure-element integration, leveraging reusable source code that simplifies the creation of secure IoT devices, high-value consumables such as medical probes, IT accessories, and consumer products. [Attachment]

The pack comprises the X-NUCLEO-STSA100 expansion board, which contains the STSAFE-A100 Secure Element, and the STSW-STSA100software pack. The software includes device drivers, STM32 microcontroller source code, and STSAFE-A100 source code for use cases including brand and ecosystem protection, device enrolment, and secure Cloud connection.

The STSAFE-A100 is a convenient 8-pin device that provides robust, immutable, hardware-based authentication and secure data-management services to a host system. Highly resistant to cyber-attacks, it features a secure OS running on a state-of-the-art, CC EAL5+ -certified secure microcontroller, advanced symmetric and asymmetric cryptography, crypto key management, and built-in protection against physical and side-channel attacks.

Using the STSAFE-A100 Evaluation Pack in conjunction with any compatible STM32 Nucleo development boards, device designers can combine the STSAFE-A100 secure element with an unrestricted variety of STM32 microcontrollers, sensors and actuators to protect products ranging from simple IoT endpoints to industrial networking and control equipment, computer peripherals, wearables, gaming equipment, and mobile accessories.

The STSAFE-A100 Evaluation Pack is available now for $35 from st.com or distributors. Access to the STSW-STSA100 software pack is free, at www.st.com/stsw-stsa100

For more information please go to www.st.com/x-nucleo-stsa100