STMicroelectronics : to Demonstrate Solutions for Making Everything Smarter at Alibaba Computing Conference 2018

Hangzhou, China / 19 Sep 2018

, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, will showcase a wealth of solutions for making everything smarter at

Hosted by Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm and business unit of Alibaba Group, the Alibaba Computing Conference is a leading platform for technical influencers from around the world. Building on its collaboration with Alibaba in the field of IoT and Cloud, ST is proud to be selected to showcase some of its industry-leading products and solutions for IoT and Smart Driving, based on the Company's state-of-the-art technologies in Cloud & Connectivity, Sensing & Processing, Automotive Infotainment, and Security.

Cloud & Connectivity: ST will demonstrate various IoT solutions in partnership with Alibaba, including the Automatic 'STM32+AliOS-Things' Code Generation Tool based on Alibaba's IoT Development Kit. The demo shows the powerful STM32CubeMX plug-in functionality across ST's MCU ecosystem, revealing how to automatically generate an STM32*-based AliOS-Things project by simply clicking a few checkboxes. Other demos on display include the AliOS-Things Certification based on the STM32F4, a LoRaWAN™ solution based on AliOS-Things and STM32, and Alibaba IoT starter and development kits.

Sensing & Processing: The exhibition features a Sensor Cube demo with multiple LED lighting effects. Based on the data transmitted from an ST IoT Discovery kit using an STM32L4 MCU and various MEMS sensors, the 3D LED cube displays dynamic lighting graphics in real time, such as on temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, as well as movement tracking. Additionally, ST will show its AliOS-Things certified motion MEMS and environmental sensors, BLE (Bluetooth low energy) mesh networks, wireless charging, and power-management solutions, and others.

Automotive Infotainment: In Smart Driving, ST will showcase its broad portfolio of automotive products and solutions in ADAS and Infotainment/Telematics for a safer, greener, and more connected driving experience.

A partner demo on display is the Valens Infotainment Network System, which combines Cinemo's media distribution framework and Valens' HDBaseT link controlled by ST's infotainment and telematics processors, ensuring high-speed and secure networks for the latest vehicles.

Security: In security,ST will show its STM32-based smart-lock demo. Ali ID2, an IoT security service from Alibaba integrated in the STM32WB MCU can ensure secure identity authentication and communication, enabling users to control the smart lock by their smartphones via Bluetooth or NFC in both convenient and secure manner.

Apart from the demos, ST has also been invited to join a panel session. Philippe Magarshack, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) Strategy Vice-President, STMicroelectronics, will discuss 'The Future of IoT' and showcase how ST is enabling IoT with a unique portfolio of technologies, products, and solutions, in numerous coalitions with partners at all levels of the ecosystem.

Targeting technical companies and developers worldwide, the Alibaba Computing Conference is a grand annual event focusing on cloud computing and ecosystem hosted by Alibaba Cloud in cities around China, with the Hangzhou event being the largest one and the focal point of the conference. The Computing Conference 2018 Hangzhou is expected to be attended by more than 60,000 visitors and more than 400 leading technology companies in the world.

In 2017, ST and Alibaba Cloud jointly launched the first Chinese cloud-to-node IoT platform to the market, making AliOS-Things embedded operating system available on ST's robust STM32 platform to shorten IoT node design cycle and time-to-market for the Chinese market.

