Financials (USD) Sales 2020 9 409 M - - Net income 2020 798 M - - Net cash 2020 747 M - - P/E ratio 2020 34,2x Yield 2020 0,65% Capitalization 27 278 M 27 163 M - EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 2,82x Nbr of Employees 45 554 Free-Float 70,0% Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 23 Average target price 33,63 $ Last Close Price 30,76 $ Spread / Highest target 36,0% Spread / Average Target 9,32% Spread / Lowest Target -63,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 9.05% 27 275 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 31.42% 375 130 NVIDIA CORPORATION 77.16% 256 425 INTEL CORPORATION -17.18% 210 821 BROADCOM INC. -1.06% 125 755 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 2.99% 121 014