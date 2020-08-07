Log in
Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/07/2020 | 05:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sto SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.08.2020 / 11:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sto SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2020
Address: https://www.sto.de/de/unternehmen/investor_relations/investor_relations_1/investor_relations_geschaeftsbericht.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2020
Address: https://www.sto.de/de/unternehmen/investor_relations/investor_relations_1/investor_relations_geschaeftsbericht.html

07.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sto SE & Co. KGaA
Ehrenbachstraße 1
79780 Stühlingen
Germany
Internet: www.sto.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1113191  07.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1113191&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
