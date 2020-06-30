Log in
Stobart : Board Appointment

06/30/2020 | 02:14am EDT

30 June 2020

STOBART GROUP LIMITED

('Stobart Group' or 'the Company')

Board Appointment

Stobart Group, the aviation and energy infrastructure group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clive Condie to the Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 July 2020. Clive will become a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees on appointment.

Clive Condie has more than 35 years' experience in the aviation industry including having worked for British Airways and Manchester Airport. Until June 2018, Clive served as chairman of London Luton Airport; a position he held for almost five years. He also acted as interim Chief Executive of London Luton Airport in 2014.

Clive is also a Non-Executive Director of CLH-PS, the largest fuel pipeline and storage facility in the UK.

David Shearer, Non-Executive Chairman, Stobart Group, said:

'I am delighted to welcome Clive to the Board of Stobart Group at this important time. His breadth of experience across the aviation and airport sectors will prove invaluable to us as we implement our long-term strategy to develop London Southend Airport.'

The Company confirms that there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the UK listing rules.

Enquiries:

Stobart Group Limited C/o Newgate Communications

Charlie Geller, Head of Group Communications

Newgate Communications +44 203 757 3406

Giles Croot+44 203 757 6884

Ian Silvera stobart@newgatecomms.com

Isabelle Smurfit

Disclaimer

Stobart Group Limited published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 06:13:07 UTC
