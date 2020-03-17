Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Stobart Group Limited    STOB   GB00B03HDJ73

STOBART GROUP LIMITED

(STOB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stobart : calls out liquidity needs as virus dents airport traffic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:00am EDT

Infrastructure group Stobart said on Tuesday additional liquidity is likely to be required because of the disruption to its aviation business, especially the London Southend Airport, as the coronavirus crisis hammers airport traffic.

Talks of an investment for the airport with a potential strategic airport development partner are on hold due to the uncertainties caused by the virus, UK-listed Stobart said.

The company said it was in talks for several months with the potential partner having indicated a headline value for the airport of between 700 million and 800 million pounds.

"The short-term uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted on global airport passenger traffic generally, and London Southend Airport specifically," the company said.

The company said it was reviewing the most appropriate sources of funds to cover the time period during which the airport is affected by the virus.

As the world goes through strict measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, airports and travel-related businesses have become a major casualty as governments advise people to avoid trips that are not essential.

The company further warned that a number of guarantees and potential lease obligations exist between itself and the separate units of Connect Airways, which have been hurt by the collapse of regional airline Flybe.

Stobart is looking at how to best address these liabilities and is in discussions with stakeholders regarding the most appropriate solutions, the company added.

For the year ended Feb. 29, Stobart said its core aviation and energy divisions' performance was broadly in line with management expectations, while its rail and civils division traded below expectations.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STOBART GROUP LIMITED
04:00aSTOBART : calls out liquidity needs as virus dents airport traffic
RE
03:21aSTOBART : lands £700m offer for Southend airport quarter stake
AQ
03/06STOBART : Britain rules out flight tax relief in next week's budget - FT
RE
03/05Airlines face $100 billion-plus virus hit, discounts 'wouldn't do any good'
RE
03/05British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
RE
03/05British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
RE
03/05STOBART : Investement in Connect Airways
PU
03/04STOBART : Troubled UK airline Flybe cancelling flights - ITV
RE
02/26EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : Haulier Eddie Stobart takes 170 million pound charge a..
RE
02/26STOBART : Clarification of position relating to ESL
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 189 M
EBIT 2020 -2,55 M
Net income 2020 -63,0 M
Debt 2020 187 M
Yield 2020 1,95%
P/E ratio 2020 -3,93x
P/E ratio 2021 -12,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 143 M
Chart STOBART GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Stobart Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOBART GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 153,40  GBp
Last Close Price 38,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 342%
Spread / Average Target 298%
Spread / Lowest Target 219%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warwick Brady Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David James Buchanan Shearer Chairman
Nicholas Anthony Dilworth Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lewis Ian Girdwood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John D. Coombs Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOBART GROUP LIMITED-68.55%175
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%22 321
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-12.48%18 245
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-16.91%3 987
FRAPORT-59.26%3 183
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-4.96%3 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group