Stobart : Results of the Annual General Meeting

Stobart Group, the aviation, energy and civil engineering group, announces the result of voting on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, held at 11.00 a.m. on 23 July 2019.
A poll was held on each of the resolutions. Resolutions 1 to 16 in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the required majority.
The results of the poll on each resolution are set out below.
For
Against
TOTAL
VOTES
CAST
Votes withheld
Resolution
No. of votes
%
No. of votes
%
No. of votes
No. of votes
1. To receive the Company's Annual Accounts, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report.
271,470,402
99.98
65,878
0.02
271,536,280
254,108
2. Declare a final dividend of 3.0 pence per ordinary share.
271,702,648
100.00
3,636
0.00
271,706,284
84,105
3. To re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director.
239,876,801
92.31
19,980,094
7.69
259,856,895
11,933,493
4. To re-elect John Coombs as a Director.
211,226,321
80.14
52,344,285
19.86
263,570,606
8,219,782
5. To approve the appointment of Nick Dilworth as a Director.
271,484,184
99.93
190,776
0.07
271,674,960
115,429
6. To approve the appointment of Ginny Pulbrook as a Director.
271,593,334
99.97
78,181
0.03
271,671,515
118,874
7. To approve the appointment of David Blackwood as a Director.
271,591,366
99.98
62,785
0.02
271,654,151
136,238
8. To approve the appointment of Lewis Girdwood as a Director.
271,503,353
99.94
158,339
0.06
271,661,692
128,697
9. To approve the appointment of David Shearer as a Director.
271,041,462
99.78
607,124
0.22
271,648,586
141,802
10. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors.
270,307,766
99.90
277,294
0.10
270,585,060
1,205,328
11. Authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor's remuneration.
267,478,180
98.49
4,092,250
1.51
271,570,430
219,958
12. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.
188,888,333
82.25
40,760,105
17.75
229,648,438
42,141,950
13. Authorise the allotment of shares.
271,378,955
99.92
229,479
0.08
271,608,434
181,955
14. Disapply pre-emption rights on the issue of shares in the Company.
241,123,477
88.82
30,350,374
11.18
271,473,851
316,538
15. Ratify the Put Option and disapply pre-emption rights on the issue of shares in connection with the Put Option and Commitment Agreement.
264,710,061
97.51
6,752,163
2.49
271,462,224
328,164
16. Authorise purchase of own shares.
270,379,542
99.54
1,240,803
0.46
271,620,345
170,043
The number of ordinary shares in issue on 23 July 2019 was 370,821,715. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
A copy of resolutions 13, 14, 15 and 16 (being the special business of the Annual General Meeting, as set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting) passed, will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
