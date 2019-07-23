Stobart : Results of the Annual General Meeting

Log in
23 July 2019

STOBART GROUP LIMITED

('Stobart Group' or 'the Group')

Result of AGM

Stobart Group, the aviation, energy and civil engineering group, announces the result of voting on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, held at 11.00 a.m. on 23 July 2019.

A poll was held on each of the resolutions. Resolutions 1 to 16 in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The results of the poll on each resolution are set out below.

For

Against

TOTAL

VOTES

CAST

Votes withheld

Resolution

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

No. of votes

1. To receive the Company's Annual Accounts, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report.

271,470,402

99.98

65,878

0.02

271,536,280

254,108

2. Declare a final dividend of 3.0 pence per ordinary share.

271,702,648

100.00

3,636

0.00

271,706,284

84,105

3. To re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director.

239,876,801

92.31

19,980,094

7.69

259,856,895

11,933,493

4. To re-elect John Coombs as a Director.

211,226,321

80.14

52,344,285

19.86

263,570,606

8,219,782

5. To approve the appointment of Nick Dilworth as a Director.

271,484,184

99.93

190,776

0.07

271,674,960

115,429

6. To approve the appointment of Ginny Pulbrook as a Director.

271,593,334

99.97

78,181

0.03

271,671,515

118,874

7. To approve the appointment of David Blackwood as a Director.

271,591,366

99.98

62,785

0.02

271,654,151

136,238

8. To approve the appointment of Lewis Girdwood as a Director.

271,503,353

99.94

158,339

0.06

271,661,692

128,697

9. To approve the appointment of David Shearer as a Director.

271,041,462

99.78

607,124

0.22

271,648,586

141,802

10. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors.

270,307,766

99.90

277,294

0.10

270,585,060

1,205,328

11. Authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor's remuneration.

267,478,180

98.49

4,092,250

1.51

271,570,430

219,958

12. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.

188,888,333

82.25

40,760,105

17.75

229,648,438

42,141,950

13. Authorise the allotment of shares.

271,378,955

99.92

229,479

0.08

271,608,434

181,955

14. Disapply pre-emption rights on the issue of shares in the Company.

241,123,477

88.82

30,350,374

11.18

271,473,851

316,538

15. Ratify the Put Option and disapply pre-emption rights on the issue of shares in connection with the Put Option and Commitment Agreement.

264,710,061

97.51

6,752,163

2.49

271,462,224

328,164

16. Authorise purchase of own shares.

270,379,542

99.54

1,240,803

0.46

271,620,345

170,043

The number of ordinary shares in issue on 23 July 2019 was 370,821,715. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

A copy of resolutions 13, 14, 15 and 16 (being the special business of the Annual General Meeting, as set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting) passed, will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:

Stobart Group Limited

Charlie Geller, Group Head of Communications

Via Newgate Communications

Newgate Communications

+44 203 757 6880

Robin Tozer/ Ian Silvera

stobart@newgatecomms.com

Disclaimer

Stobart Group Limited published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 15:44:02 UTC
