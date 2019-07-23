Stobart : Results of the Annual General Meeting

23 July 2019

STOBART GROUP LIMITED

('Stobart Group' or 'the Group')

Result of AGM

Stobart Group, the aviation, energy and civil engineering group, announces the result of voting on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, held at 11.00 a.m. on 23 July 2019.

A poll was held on each of the resolutions. Resolutions 1 to 16 in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The results of the poll on each resolution are set out below.

For Against TOTAL VOTES CAST Votes withheld Resolution No. of votes % No. of votes % No. of votes No. of votes 1. To receive the Company's Annual Accounts, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report. 271,470,402 99.98 65,878 0.02 271,536,280 254,108 2. Declare a final dividend of 3.0 pence per ordinary share. 271,702,648 100.00 3,636 0.00 271,706,284 84,105 3. To re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director. 239,876,801 92.31 19,980,094 7.69 259,856,895 11,933,493 4. To re-elect John Coombs as a Director. 211,226,321 80.14 52,344,285 19.86 263,570,606 8,219,782 5. To approve the appointment of Nick Dilworth as a Director. 271,484,184 99.93 190,776 0.07 271,674,960 115,429 6. To approve the appointment of Ginny Pulbrook as a Director. 271,593,334 99.97 78,181 0.03 271,671,515 118,874 7. To approve the appointment of David Blackwood as a Director. 271,591,366 99.98 62,785 0.02 271,654,151 136,238 8. To approve the appointment of Lewis Girdwood as a Director. 271,503,353 99.94 158,339 0.06 271,661,692 128,697 9. To approve the appointment of David Shearer as a Director. 271,041,462 99.78 607,124 0.22 271,648,586 141,802 10. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors. 270,307,766 99.90 277,294 0.10 270,585,060 1,205,328 11. Authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor's remuneration. 267,478,180 98.49 4,092,250 1.51 271,570,430 219,958 12. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 188,888,333 82.25 40,760,105 17.75 229,648,438 42,141,950 13. Authorise the allotment of shares. 271,378,955 99.92 229,479 0.08 271,608,434 181,955 14. Disapply pre-emption rights on the issue of shares in the Company. 241,123,477 88.82 30,350,374 11.18 271,473,851 316,538 15. Ratify the Put Option and disapply pre-emption rights on the issue of shares in connection with the Put Option and Commitment Agreement. 264,710,061 97.51 6,752,163 2.49 271,462,224 328,164 16. Authorise purchase of own shares. 270,379,542 99.54 1,240,803 0.46 271,620,345 170,043

The number of ordinary shares in issue on 23 July 2019 was 370,821,715. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

A copy of resolutions 13, 14, 15 and 16 (being the special business of the Annual General Meeting, as set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting) passed, will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm