Stobart : Update on High Court Judgment

1 March 2019

Stobart Group Limited

(the 'Stobart Group' or the 'Company')

Update on High Court Judgment

Following the announcement released on 15 February 2019, the Board of Stobart Group wishes to provide a further statement on the judgment handed down following the Company's legal proceedings against Mr Tinkler.

Within the judgment, His Honour Judge Russen QC notes that the Stobart Group Board members had acted in accordance with their duties to act in good faith in the best interests of the Company in publishing an announcement to shareholders on 29 May 2018. However, His Honour Judge Russen QC did point out the list of matters described in that announcement as 'challenges' included matters 'which were not really germane to[the]key issue for the shareholders' vote' and gave two examples of points that he considered did not reflect adversely on Mr Tinkler.

The 29 May announcement remains available through the Company's website and the Regulatory News Service, and, having had the opportunity to reflect, the Board has taken the decision to acknowledge this finding and draw it to the attention of shareholders by directing them to paragraphs 788 - 794 of the judgment, which can be found at https://www.stobartgroup.co.uk/investors/documents-circulars/.

Stobart Group Limited C/o Newgate Communications

Charlie Geller, Head of Group Communications

Newgate Communications +44 203 757 6880/07540 106 366

Robin Tozer stobart@newgatecomms.com

Ian Silvera

Fiona Norman