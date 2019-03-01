Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Stobart Group Ltd    STOB   GB00B03HDJ73

STOBART GROUP LTD

(STOB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/01 10:04:00 am
151.3 GBp   -0.07%
09:19aSTOBART : Update on High Court Judgment
PU
02/22STOBART : Disposal of Stobart Air and Propius
PU
02/20Flybe shares soar after possible alternative financing deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stobart : Update on High Court Judgment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 09:19am EST

1 March 2019

Stobart Group Limited

(the 'Stobart Group' or the 'Company')

Update on High Court Judgment

Following the announcement released on 15 February 2019, the Board of Stobart Group wishes to provide a further statement on the judgment handed down following the Company's legal proceedings against Mr Tinkler.

Within the judgment, His Honour Judge Russen QC notes that the Stobart Group Board members had acted in accordance with their duties to act in good faith in the best interests of the Company in publishing an announcement to shareholders on 29 May 2018. However, His Honour Judge Russen QC did point out the list of matters described in that announcement as 'challenges' included matters 'which were not really germane to[the]key issue for the shareholders' vote' and gave two examples of points that he considered did not reflect adversely on Mr Tinkler.

The 29 May announcement remains available through the Company's website and the Regulatory News Service, and, having had the opportunity to reflect, the Board has taken the decision to acknowledge this finding and draw it to the attention of shareholders by directing them to paragraphs 788 - 794 of the judgment, which can be found at https://www.stobartgroup.co.uk/investors/documents-circulars/.

Stobart Group Limited C/o Newgate Communications

Charlie Geller, Head of Group Communications

Newgate Communications +44 203 757 6880/07540 106 366

Robin Tozer stobart@newgatecomms.com

Ian Silvera

Fiona Norman

Disclaimer

Stobart Group Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 14:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOBART GROUP LTD
09:19aSTOBART : Update on High Court Judgment
PU
02/27VIRGIN FLIES TO FLYBE’S RESCUE
AQ
02/22STOBART : Disposal of Stobart Air and Propius
PU
02/20Flybe shares soar after possible alternative financing deal
RE
02/15STOBART : High Court Judgment
PU
02/04FLYBE : agrees shareholder vote on chairman's future
RE
01/30FLYBE : dismisses top investor call for chairman removal, sale inquiry
RE
01/21FLYBE : Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus confirm offer for Flybe - deliv..
AQ
01/18STOBART : Admission of New Ordinary Shares
PU
01/16FLYBE : shares nosedive as Virgin-led consortium bolsters takeover offer
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 237 M
EBIT 2019 -1,88 M
Net income 2019 -32,2 M
Debt 2019 99,5 M
Yield 2019 9,91%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 160,33
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
Capitalization 561 M
Chart STOBART GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Stobart Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOBART GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,53  GBP
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warwick Brady Chief Executive Officer & Director
Iain G. T. Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Dilworth Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Michael Williamson Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Richard Wood Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOBART GROUP LTD4.85%744
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD38.85%3 767
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 475
REC SILICON5.42%185
ELECTRO POWER SYSTEMS0.84%175
TECOGEN INC9.64%99
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.