Stock Spirits : Italia announce distribution agreement with IOVEM

13/07/2020

​Stock Italia announce distribution agreement with IOVEM - a young, innovative, 100% Italian company.

Launched on the Italian market in 2019, IOVEM is a unique and innovative product created by world champion bartender, entrepreneur and television celebrity, Bruno Vanzan.

Awarded by Bargiornale as Innovation of the Year 2019, IOVEM takes inspiration from over 9000 years of history to deliver an entirely new category of liqueur: Nectar. Featuring a combination of honey, grape, lemon and ginger, IOVEM targets growing interest in mixed drinks.

Made from 100% Italian ingredients, IOVEM is well suited to a range of occasions, from aperitifs to after dinner. The vivid purple colour, derived from natural grape skins, is eye catching and tastes delicious.

Managing Director, Marco Alberizzi commented, 'IOVEM is an additional string to our bow following the acquisition of Distillerie Franciacorta and our recent distribution partnership with Beam Suntory, further evidence of Stock Spirits Group's commitment to build its business in Italy.'

IOVEM President, Bruno Vanzan said, 'With my team we have always sought excellence and innovation in every aspect of our business and we are excited to work closely with Stock Italia, who fully share these values. The choice of a historic company who represent the Italian lifestyle is a guarantee for our company that will allow us to consolidate our offer to the market.'

Iovem joins Stock Italia's strong established portfolio, which combines international appeal with pride in Italian style, quality and heritage.

← Read other articles