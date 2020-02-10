Stock Yards Bancorp : to Participate in the KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium

Log in
02/10/2020

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today announced that James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chief Executive Officer, Philip S. Poindexter, President, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will attend Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ Winter Financial Services Symposium to be held in Boca Raton on February 13th and 14th and will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Management’s discussion materials used at this conference will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on February 13th.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $3.7 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SYBT.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 183 M
EBIT 2020 75,9 M
Net income 2020 61,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,79%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,87x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,66x
Capitalization 888 M
Technical analysis trends STOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 41,33  $
Last Close Price 39,30  $
Spread / Highest target 6,87%
Spread / Average Target 5,17%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Hillebrand Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip S. Poindexter President
David P. Heintzman Chairman
Thomas Clay Stinnett Chief Financial Officer
Norman Tasman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC.-4.29%908
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.47%173 988
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%67 417
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%60 661
QNB0.68%51 858
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED5.68%49 170
