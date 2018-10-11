Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Stockholm IT Ventures AB    SVAB   SE0006027546

STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB (SVAB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Stockholm IT Ventures AB: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 10:50pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stockholm IT Ventures AB / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stockholm IT Ventures AB: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.10.2018 / 22:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stockholm IT Ventures AB hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / English: October 12, 2018 English: https://stockholmit.co/annual-reports/


11.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Stockholm IT Ventures AB
Nybrokajen 7
111 48 Stockholm
Sweden
Internet: www.stockholmit.co

 
End of News DGAP News Service

732887  11.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=732887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB
10:50pSTOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
09/26STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures enters into venture with evolut..
EQ
09/26STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES : Enters into venture with evolution global to deploy 10,0..
AQ
09/19STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES : Announces launch of crypto asset management offer
AQ
09/19STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures ab announces launch of crypto a..
EQ
09/11STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES : Announces acquisition of media and fintech company on "e..
AQ
09/11STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures ab announces acquisition of med..
EQ
07/18STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES : Bytemine token announces eur 3 million private sale with..
PU
07/18STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures ab bytemine token announces eur..
EQ
07/16STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES : Bytemine Token Strikes EUR 2 Million Deal with Pecunio V..
PU
More news
Chart STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB
Duration : Period :
Stockholm IT Ventures AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Norman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Tamraz Chairman
David Wong Chief Financial Officer
Marc dHombre Director
Matthew Steckel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB-80.22%0
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES9.29%35 450
ADYEN0.00%19 813
WORLDLINE10.35%6 922
SIMCORP41.41%3 136
HYPOPORT AG24.53%1 358
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.