Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Stockholm IT Ventures AB    SVAB   SE0006027546

STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB (SVAB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stockholm IT Ventures AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB ANNOUNCES WEBINAR TO OUTLINE NEW CEO'S VISION FOR THE COMPANY FOLLOWING ITS EXTRAORDINARY MEETING AND CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 08:05am EST

DGAP-News: Stockholm IT Ventures AB / Key word(s): Expansion/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Stockholm IT Ventures AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB ANNOUNCES WEBINAR TO OUTLINE NEW CEO'S VISION FOR THE COMPANY FOLLOWING ITS EXTRAORDINARY MEETING AND CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT

06.02.2019 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stockholm, Sweden (February 6th, 2019) - Stockholm IT Ventures AB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: SVAB - ISIN SE 0006027546) will hold a webinar on Friday 8th February 2019 at 16.00 CET where the new CEO Bert Scheen will outline his vision for the Company following his appointment.
 
Interested parties can join the webinar through the link found on the Stockholm IT AB website  http://stockholmit.co/webinar
 
About Stockholm IT Ventures AB
Stockholm IT Ventures AB is a Swedish public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2014 under the ticker symbol SVAB. The company specialises in clean and efficient low-cost energy cryptocurrency mining, production and related FinTech and Blockchain technologies. For more information visit www.stockholmit.co. You can also find the Company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
 
Media contact:
Stockholm IT Ventures AB, Anthony Norman, media@stockholmit.co.
 

06.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Stockholm IT Ventures AB
Nybrokajen 7
111 48 Stockholm
Sweden
Phone: +46 10 138 86 44
Fax: +46 85 010 9480
E-mail: info@stockholmit.co
Internet: www.stockholmit.co
ISIN: SE0006027546
WKN: A116BG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

773111  06.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773111&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB
08:05aSTOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures ab announces webinar to outline..
EQ
01/31STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm IT Ventures AB Reports from its Extraordina..
EQ
01/15STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures ab: notice to attend an extraor..
EQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures announces rebranding of busines..
EQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures holds business update webinar
EQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures ab reports from its annual gene..
EQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES : makes strategic acquisition and investment in Dubai base..
AQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES : Makes strategic acquistion and investment in dubai based..
EQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES' : subsidary blocktrade technologies announces strong trad..
AQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures' subsidary blocktrade technolog..
EQ
More news
Chart STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB
Duration : Period :
Stockholm IT Ventures AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony James Norman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Tamraz Chairman
David Wong Chief Financial Officer
Marc dHombre Director
Matthew Steckel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB-15.79%0
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES7.17%35 991
ADYEN37.92%22 059
WORLDLINE23.82%10 866
SIMCORP20.85%3 329
HYPOPORT AG27.53%1 398
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.