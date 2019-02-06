DGAP-News: Stockholm IT Ventures AB / Key word(s): Expansion/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Stockholm IT Ventures AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB ANNOUNCES WEBINAR TO OUTLINE NEW CEO'S VISION FOR THE COMPANY FOLLOWING ITS EXTRAORDINARY MEETING AND CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT



06.02.2019 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Stockholm, Sweden (February 6th, 2019) - Stockholm IT Ventures AB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: SVAB - ISIN SE 0006027546) will hold a webinar on Friday 8th February 2019 at 16.00 CET where the new CEO Bert Scheen will outline his vision for the Company following his appointment.



Interested parties can join the webinar through the link found on the Stockholm IT AB website http://stockholmit.co/webinar



About Stockholm IT Ventures AB

Stockholm IT Ventures AB is a Swedish public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2014 under the ticker symbol SVAB. The company specialises in clean and efficient low-cost energy cryptocurrency mining, production and related FinTech and Blockchain technologies. For more information visit www.stockholmit.co. You can also find the Company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



Media contact:

Stockholm IT Ventures AB, Anthony Norman, media@stockholmit.co.

