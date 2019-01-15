Stockholm IT Ventures AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB: NOTICE TO ATTEND AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

DGAP-News: Stockholm IT Ventures AB / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (January 15th, 2018) - Stockholm IT Ventures AB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: SVAB - ISIN SE 0006027546) will be holding an Extraordinary General Meeting on Janaury 29th 2019, at 10.00 a.m. (CET), at the company's offices at Humlegårdsgatan 22 in Stockholm, Sweden.



All information on the AGM will be published on the company's website: https://stockholmit.co/general-meetings/



Stockholm IT Ventures AB (publ)

Company No. 556788-2807



