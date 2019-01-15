Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Stockholm IT Ventures AB    SVAB   SE0006027546

STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB (SVAB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/15 04:19:31 am
0.007 EUR   -6.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stockholm IT Ventures AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB: NOTICE TO ATTEND AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 03:35am EST

DGAP-News: Stockholm IT Ventures AB / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Stockholm IT Ventures AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB: NOTICE TO ATTEND AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

15.01.2019 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (January 15th, 2018) - Stockholm IT Ventures AB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: SVAB - ISIN SE 0006027546) will be holding an Extraordinary General Meeting on Janaury 29th 2019, at 10.00 a.m. (CET), at the company's offices at Humlegårdsgatan 22 in Stockholm, Sweden.
 
All information on the AGM will be published on the company's website: https://stockholmit.co/general-meetings/
 
Stockholm IT Ventures AB (publ)
Company No. 556788-2807
 

15.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Stockholm IT Ventures AB
Nybrokajen 7
111 48 Stockholm
Sweden
Phone: +46 10 138 86 44
Fax: +46 85 010 9480
E-mail: info@stockholmit.co
Internet: www.stockholmit.co
ISIN: SE0006027546
WKN: A116BG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

766113  15.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=766113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB
03:35aSTOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures ab: notice to attend an extraor..
EQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures announces rebranding of busines..
EQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures holds business update webinar
EQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures ab reports from its annual gene..
EQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES : makes strategic acquisition and investment in Dubai base..
AQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES : Makes strategic acquistion and investment in dubai based..
EQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES' : subsidary blocktrade technologies announces strong trad..
AQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures' subsidary blocktrade technolog..
EQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB : Stockholm it ventures announces expansion of tokenisa..
EQ
2018STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES : Has launched blockchain community platform byteminex
AQ
More news
Chart STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB
Duration : Period :
Stockholm IT Ventures AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony James Norman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Tamraz Chairman
David Wong Chief Financial Officer
Marc dHombre Director
Matthew Steckel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB-21.05%0
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES0.96%33 633
ADYEN15.15%19 485
WORLDLINE-5.17%9 028
SIMCORP8.75%3 019
HYPOPORT AG19.70%1 266
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.