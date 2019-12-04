Stockland : Appendix 3X (Ms K McKenzie)

Appendix 3X

Stockland Corporation Limited and Stockland Trust

Stockland Corporation Limited - 43 000 181 733

Stockland Trust 12 706 208 920

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Kathryn Mary MCKENZIE Date of appointment 2 December 2019

Nil.

