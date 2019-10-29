Log in
Stockland : Appendix 3Y (Mr M Steinert)

10/29/2019

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

STOCKLAND

(Joint listing of Stockland Corporation Limited and Stockland Trust)

ABN

Stockland Corporation Limited - 43 000 181 733

Stockland Trust - 12 706 208 920

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Andrew STEINERT

Date of last notice

16 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Madison Way Superannuation Fund

(including registered holder)

Name of holder: Belvedere Securities Pty Ltd as custodian

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

for Madison Way Superannuation Fund

rise to the relevant interest.

Nature of interest: Beneficiary of the Madison Way

Superannuation Fund

Madison Way Family Trust

Name of holder: Madison Way Pty Ltd as trustee for

Madison Way Family Trust

Nature of interest: Beneficiary of the Madison Way Family

Trust

Date of change

29 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Ordinary stapled securities

3,679,538 comprising:

Mark Andrew Steinert - 2,989,546;

Madison Way Superannuation Fund - 351,492; and

Madison Way Family Trust - 338,500

Performance rights

Mark Andrew Steinert - 1,442,889

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Performance rights

Number acquired

670,721 performance rights by Mark Andrew Steinert

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$4.4728 per performance right

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Ordinary stapled securities

3,679,538 comprising:

Mark Andrew Steinert - 2,989,546;

Madison Way Superannuation Fund - 351,492; and

Madison Way Family Trust - 338,500

Performance rights

Mark Andrew Steinert - 2,113,610

Nature of change

Securityholders at Stockland's Annual General Meeting

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market

trade,

approved the granting of 670,721 performance rights to

exercise of options, issue of securities

under

Mr Steinert as part of his 2020 financial year remuneration

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐

in accordance with the Stockland Performance Rights

back

Plan.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade Not applicable to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this Not applicable provided?

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 560 M
EBIT 2020 949 M
Net income 2020 803 M
Debt 2020 4 136 M
Yield 2020 5,78%
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,09x
EV / Sales2021 5,69x
Capitalization 11 460 M
Chart STOCKLAND
Duration : Period :
Stockland Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,28  AUD
Last Close Price 4,82  AUD
Spread / Highest target -0,55%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steinert Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas William Pockett Non-Executive Chairman
Tiernan Patrick O'Rourke Chief Financial Officer
Robyn Elliott Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Barry Hugh Roxborough Neil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKLAND35.80%7 751
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL32.83%32 521
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.26.06%30 685
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.32.58%21 561
INVITATION HOMES INC.53.83%16 609
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC41.57%15 528
