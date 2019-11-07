Stockland : Canberra buyers invited to experience The Parks Red Hill

Media release

This Saturday 9 November, buyers will have the first opportunity to experience the best of cosmopolitan Canberra living at the new $260 million village development, The Parks - Red Hill, with the official opening of the innovative Sales & Display Suite.

Potential buyers will have a chance to walk through the luxurious furnished terrace and apartment display for the very first time. Customers will also be able to immerse themselves in the final vision for the precinct with interactive touchscreens allowing the opportunity to interact with the precinct masterplan, floor plans, and renders in a digital, 3D environment.

Located in one of Canberra's most sought-after neighbourhoods, just 6km south of the Canberra CBD, the sophisticated community of apartment residences, terraces and homes has been designed to deliver a premium urban lifestyle, unique to Red Hill.

Calum Ross, Regional Development Manager at Stockland, said the opening of The Parks - Red Hill Sales & Display Suite will allow buyers to touch, feel and experience the superb quality of this contemporary new community.

'The vision for the Sales Suite was to have our customers have an experiential journey into The Parks.

'At The Parks, no detail has been overlooked. Each home has been carefully considered with luxurious finishes including stone benchtops, Miele appliances, heated floors and freestanding bath tubs. The masterplan has also been thoughtfully designed to create a vibrant village precinct reflecting the areas leafy character including six new parks.

'Red Hill offers all the fundamentals that people are looking for in modern Canberra living,' said Mr Cantwell. 'The new, low-density neighbourhood village builds on Canberra's established heritage, capitalising on the views and open spaces while providing high-quality architecturally diverse housing choice within walking distance of local shops and services.'

As master developer for this renewal project, Stockland has partnered with respected local property company DOMA and will deliver 25 land lots and 83 high quality premium terraces, with DOMA planning to build 136 apartments across six buildings.

Calum Ross continues, 'Stockland and DOMA have come together to create a truly unique and vibrant village precinct within a premier suburb. From the lush gardens and green plazas surrounding the rows of European terrace-style homes, no effort has been spared in elevating the feel and finishes to suit discerning residents.'

DOMA's designs respect the residential nature of Red Hill. The Parks Residences have been inspired by Parisian and London townhouses complete with recessed balconies and vertically celebrated and pitched roofs with dormer windows.

'Located within walking distance of Canberra Grammar and Red Hill Primary School, The Parks is located in the heart of bustling Red Hill and is surrounded by everything a resident could want and need with cafes, shops and parks in walking distance as well as panoramic views across the city and surrounding mountains,' DOMA Senior Development Manager, David Carey said

To celebrate the opening of The Parks Sales & Display Suite, Stockland and DOMA will host a live air broadcast by Mix 106.3 and pop up food stalls from the local grocer, café and butcher, including free coffee, a BBQ and food tastings. There will also be live music and activities for the kids including, giant lawn games, face painting and balloon twisters. The Sales Suite Open Day will run from 10am to 4pm this Saturday 9 November.

The Parks - Redhill Sales and Display Suite is located at: 165 Discovery St, Red Hill, ACT.

More information on the Red Hill precinct masterplan can be found at: https://theparksredhill.com.au/

About The Parks - Red Hill