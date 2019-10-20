Stockland : Colourful experience for customers coming to Stockland Merrylands

Media release

Customers will have a chance to immerse themselves in the colour and awe that is Shake The Rainbow - a unique hands-on experience for all ages coming to Stockland Merrylands this week.

Centre Manager at Stockland Merrylands, Michelle Thomas, said that Shake The Rainbow will encourage customers to unleash their inner artists through a number of multi-sensory and colourful experiences.

'Split into two areas, the first colour hub will place a special emphasis on engaging the basic senses of touch, sound, sight and smell. There will be a 'scratch and sniff' wall, a wall for customers to inscribe motivational messages and much more.

'The second will be a more hands-on 'creation station', with a number of programs running over the course of the week*. This will range from 3Doodler pens and painting masterclasses, to donut decorating and a beauty bar with free makeup tutorials.'

'We have also organised a special Diwali artwork station where customers can create their very own sand-art stencil that will form part of a large community Rangoli art piece to be featured in the centre.'

Ms Thomas continued: 'We want to shift our customers' perceptions to see our centre as more than an incredible shopping destination. Our aim is to venture beyond traditional convenience and variety, and rather focus on curating interactive and compelling experiences for customers that are exclusive to the centre and community.

'Shake The Rainbow is a great demonstration of this new vision.'

In addition to the colourful fun, there will be a number of exclusive and limited-time offers, including a free miniature Glasshouse Candle for customers who spend $60 or more at participating stores, as well as an Instagram competition to win one of four $100 Stockland Gift Cards.

Shake The Rainbow will run from Thursday 24 October to Sunday 27 October at the centre. The colour hub will be located opposite JB Hi-Fi, and the creation station activities will take place opposite Target. The special Diwali artwork will be set up opposite Woolworths.

*Some booking is required in advance. Please visit stockland.com.au/merrylands to secure your spot and view the full schedule.