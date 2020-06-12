Stockland : Construction commences on Adventure Playground at Stocklands $125 million Waterlea community

Media release

Stockland's Waterlea development in Rowville will mark another key milestone for the community this week with works commencing on the new adventure playground, part of Knox City Council's $13 million Stamford Park Redevelopment.

The Stamford Park Redevelopment, which the Council is currently developing, will eventually feature landscaped wetlands with boardwalks, pathways and extensive planting.

Key features of the new playground will include adventure play equipment with natural obstacle courses and a flying fox, fitness equipment, picnic spaces and pathways for walking and running. Construction of the adventure park is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Ben Cantwell, Stockland General Manger for Development - Communities, said the start of works on the adventure park was another important milestone for the community.

'Waterlea continues to come to life with more than 200 residents now living in the community. We are excited to see Council commence works on the second stage of this exciting redevelopment which will transform Stamford Park for the Rowville area.

'We are committed to making sure all our residents have access to communal, open spaces that allow them to get out and explore nature and promote their wellbeing.'

Stockland have also recently constructed a new Central Green for the community, providing residents with an outdoor communal plaza including barbeque facilities and a 'kick about' space. This area is set to open before the end of the month.

Knox City Council also anticipates for the final stage for Stamford Park redevelopment, a planned wetland reserve to commence later this year. These works will include; shared walking and cycling paths, a playground, boardwalks, landscaping and revegetation works, a lookout tower and village green for community events, as well as specially designed habitat for the local platypus colony.

Upon completion the 6.3 hectare Waterlea community will comprise a mix of over 160 architecturally designed townhomes and semi-detached homes. Residents will enjoy being close to a range of existing transport options, schools, universities and Rowville's Stud Park Shopping Centre whilst living amongst 40 hectares of rejuvenated open space.

Waterlea is also set to become one of the most sustainable developments in Australia with approximately $10,000 worth of sustainability features included as standard in every home, to provide direct cost savings in the way of future energy bills to residents. Stockland has also committed to delivering five per cent of the development as affordable housing to provide an inclusive and accessible community for different price points and stages of life.

Waterlea has already been recognised with a 6 Star Green Star communities design rating by Green Building Council of Australia and each home will be designed to achieve a minimum 6 star NatHERS ratings, with most homes achieving over 7 stars.

