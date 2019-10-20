Stockland : Fashion brand MIMCO set to open at Stockland Shellharbour

Media release

Stockland Shellharbour is pleased to announce that MIMCO will join its lineup of fashion retailers at the centre later this month.

Centre Manager at Stockland Shellharbour Daniel Buchanan said that MIMCO will nicely complement the centre's current fashion brands on offer.

'We are thrilled to provide our customers with an even wider variety of women's fashion choices here at Stockland Shellharbour.

'MIMCO is a very unique brand and we really don't have anything like it currently at the centre. We think our customers will appreciate having even more options and price points, in particular for more upscale products and fashions.'

Australian-owned MIMCO offers the latest in women's bags, jewellery, wallets, shoes and accessories, and is set to open opposite City Chic in the centre.

Stockland Shellharbour Retail Park has also further diversified its retail options with a Rivers, Sheridan Outlet and Adairs newly open to customers.

The new Adairs is the company's second largest store in New South Wales, and offers an extensive range of bed products, towels, cushions, throws, homewares, wall art and furniture.