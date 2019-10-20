Stockland : Kate McKenzie to join Stockland Board

21 October 2019 133 Castlereagh Street T 02 9035 2000 Sydney NSW 2000 F 02 8988 2552

www.stockland.com.au

KATE McKENZIE TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Stockland Chairman Tom Pockett today announced the appointment of Kate McKenzie to the Stockland Board effective from 2 December 2019.

Mr Pockett said: "I'm delighted to welcome Kate to the Stockland Board. Kate is a highly respected and experienced executive, with a strong background in the telecommunications and government sectors.

"Kate will bring a wide range and depth of skills and expertise to the Board in a number of important areas relevant to our business, including customer, innovation, infrastructure and process improvement.

"Kate's appointment will complement and strengthen the Board's experience and expertise, and I look forward to her contribution," said Mr Pockett.

Ms McKenzie's executive career included over 30 years' experience in the telecommunication and government sectors in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong. She was most recently the chief executive officer of Chorus, New Zealand's largest provider of telecommunications infrastructure, a top 50 New Zealand Stock Exchange listed company.

Prior to this, Ms McKenzie held several senior roles at Telstra from 2004 - 2016, including Chief Operating Officer, where she oversaw the group's extensive property portfolio, and seven years in senior roles in NSW Government, including the Department of Commence and Department of Industrial Relations.

Kate McKenzie is currently a director of Allianz, where she has been on the Board since 2015. She has also previously been a director of Foxtel, Telstra Ventures, Sensis, Reach Limited, Sydney Water and WorkCover.

Ms McKenzie has a BA/LLB from the University of Sydney.

As required by the Stockland Constitution, Ms McKenzie will offer herself for election by securityholders at the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

ENDS