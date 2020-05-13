Log in
STOCKLAND

STOCKLAND

(SGP)
Stockland : Stocklands Sunshine Coast community named Australias Best Master Planned Development

05/13/2020 | 10:15pm EDT
Media release

Stockland's Oceanside community has been named Australia's Best Master Planned Development at the prestigious 2020 Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) Awards for Excellence.

Designed to become 'Australia's healthiest city by the beach', the thriving 140-hectare project is one of Australia's most carefully planned new communities. It successfully mixes high-density land uses with homes, employment, health services, business, shopping, entertainment and tourism all in the one location.

The community has also become a key driver for the local economy and a major employment hub for the region.

David Laner, Queensland General Manager for Residential Communities at Stockland , said: 'Oceanside is a prime example of Stockland using its diversified development and operational capabilities to create a thriving master planned community with a focus on liveability, sustainability and affordability.

'We are proud to be Australia's largest residential developer and continue our long track record of delivering some of Australia's best new communities to meet the future housing needs of Australians.'

Matthew Byrne, Senior Economic Development Manager at Stockland, said the project is expected to generate almost 16,000 ongoing jobs and contribute $828 million annually to the economy upon completion.

'Oceanside draws on its idyllic location to create a community like no other in Queensland - an enviable lifestyle destination set to become Australia's healthiest city by the beach,' Mr Byrne said.

'The community is also one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken on the Sunshine Coast, delivering over $350 million worth of key transport and community infrastructure including roads, bridges, parks, and services on a massive scale, as well as a key driver for the local economy and a major employment hub for the region.'

Stretching from Bokarina Beach to Mooloolah River National Park, the community encompasses both Birtinya and Bokarina Beach residential precincts, the Sunshine Coast Health Precinct, Birtinya Town Centre, and Kawana Business Village.

The development boasts of a number of firsts for Australia, including the first commercially operated multi-storey car park for the region, which achieved a 15 per cent reduction in parking requirements for the Sunshine Coast Health Precinct.

Sustainability is a hallmark of the project with more than 50 per cent of the community comprised of parks, conservation areas, wetlands, and Lake Kawana itself. Extensive waterfront walkways, bikeways, boardwalks and bridges connect residents and visitors to all parts of the community.

As one of the state's most prosperous and highly liveable destinations, Birtinya and Bokarina Beach are home to a diverse range of living options, from lakefront homes to chic urban terraces, and from townhomes and modern apartments to retirement living.

Upon completion, the community will be home to more than 15,000 residents and will become a significant regional destination for medical and health services, education, research, employment and retail activities.

Stockland's Oceanside community was also the recipient of the best Masterplanned Community at the 2019 UDIA Queensland Awards for Excellence.

For enquiries, visit https://www.stockland.com.au/places/birtinya or call 0478 322 732 to talk to a sales consultant.

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 02:14:05 UTC
