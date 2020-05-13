Stockland : Whiteman Edge introduces recycled roads

Media release

Saving litter from landfill with every kilometre

Whiteman Edge will be Stockland's first community in Australia to trial a new recycled asphalt pavement that will help divert hundreds of thousands of plastic bags, glass bottles, and printer toners from landfill.

The innovative product contains 30% recycled asphalt, which diverts up to 500,000 plastic bags and packaging equivalents, 165,000 glass bottles equivalents, and 12,000 printer toners from landfill for every one kilometre of a two-lane Reconophalt road.

The new Downer Reconophalt product will be used to build roads for Whiteman Edge's new stages, 31 and 32 and is a collaboration with the City of Swan.

Stockland General Manager WA Residential Col Dutton said the trial of Downer's Reconophalt product at Whiteman Edge is part of Stockland's long-term, national sustainability strategy.

'As a leading property developer, we are always looking for smarter, more efficient, and environmentally friendly ways to progress our communities.

We are very excited that Whiteman Edge is the first City of Swan community and the first community for Stockland to utilise such an innovative product that will significantly reduce waste and landfill in our state,' Mr Dutton said.

City of Swan Asset Works Coordinator, Jamie Hogan said that the City of Swan were happy to participate in the trial and are looking forward to completing more sustainability initiatives with Stockland in the future.

'The City is committed to the ongoing goal of making our council more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

This trial is set to divert a significant amount of litter and waste, that would normally find itself in landfill, so we were very happy for Stockland to utilise this asphalt in their latest stages at Whiteman Edge,' said Mr Hogan.

