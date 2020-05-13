Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Stockland    SGP   AU000000SGP0

STOCKLAND

(SGP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stockland : Whiteman Edge introduces recycled roads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 09:50pm EDT
Media release

Saving litter from landfill with every kilometre

Whiteman Edge will be Stockland's first community in Australia to trial a new recycled asphalt pavement that will help divert hundreds of thousands of plastic bags, glass bottles, and printer toners from landfill.

The innovative product contains 30% recycled asphalt, which diverts up to 500,000 plastic bags and packaging equivalents, 165,000 glass bottles equivalents, and 12,000 printer toners from landfill for every one kilometre of a two-lane Reconophalt road.

The new Downer Reconophalt product will be used to build roads for Whiteman Edge's new stages, 31 and 32 and is a collaboration with the City of Swan.

Stockland General Manager WA Residential Col Dutton said the trial of Downer's Reconophalt product at Whiteman Edge is part of Stockland's long-term, national sustainability strategy.

'As a leading property developer, we are always looking for smarter, more efficient, and environmentally friendly ways to progress our communities.

We are very excited that Whiteman Edge is the first City of Swan community and the first community for Stockland to utilise such an innovative product that will significantly reduce waste and landfill in our state,' Mr Dutton said.

City of Swan Asset Works Coordinator, Jamie Hogan said that the City of Swan were happy to participate in the trial and are looking forward to completing more sustainability initiatives with Stockland in the future.

'The City is committed to the ongoing goal of making our council more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

This trial is set to divert a significant amount of litter and waste, that would normally find itself in landfill, so we were very happy for Stockland to utilise this asphalt in their latest stages at Whiteman Edge,' said Mr Hogan.

Whiteman Edge is a thriving, family-friendly community with world-class parks, flourishing leafy streetscapes and a wide range of local amenities, located just 20km from Perth CBD.

Land at Whiteman Edge in Brabham is currently priced from $157,100* For more information on the community visit www.stockland.com.au/whitemanedge.

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 01:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STOCKLAND
10:15pSTOCKLAND : Stocklands Sunshine Coast community named Australias Best Master Pla..
PU
09:50pSTOCKLAND : Whiteman Edge introduces recycled roads
PU
09:25pSTOCKLAND : Local cafe keeps brewing thanks to home delivery service at Stocklan..
PU
05/12STOCKLAND : provides 3Q20 operational update and response to COVID-19
PU
05/07STOCKLAND : Wetherill Park partners with Chemistworks for convenient script coll..
PU
03/22STOCKLAND : statement on COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
PU
03/15STOCKLAND : restocks Sydney residential pipeline with acquisition of The Gables ..
PU
03/15STOCKLAND : restocks Residential pipeline in Sydney
PU
03/14STOCKLAND : statement on COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
PU
03/10STOCKLAND : adds to apartment pipeline with Melbourne acquisition
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 499 M
EBIT 2020 873 M
Net income 2020 748 M
Debt 2020 4 508 M
Yield 2020 9,08%
P/E ratio 2020 8,51x
P/E ratio 2021 9,81x
EV / Sales2020 4,36x
EV / Sales2021 4,62x
Capitalization 6 396 M
Chart STOCKLAND
Duration : Period :
Stockland Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,42  AUD
Last Close Price 2,69  AUD
Spread / Highest target 64,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steinert Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas William Pockett Non-Executive Chairman
Tiernan Patrick O'Rourke Chief Financial Officer
Sharmila Tsourdalakis Chief Innovation, Marketing & Technology Officer
Barry Hugh Roxborough Neil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKLAND1.13%4 213
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-27.56%22 368
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-27.96%21 278
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-23.29%15 039
INVITATION HOMES INC.-20.02%13 116
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-17.61%12 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group