Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Stockland    SGP   AU000000SGP0

STOCKLAND

(SGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stockland : adds to apartment pipeline with Melbourne acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 09:15pm EDT
Media release

Stockland today announced the acquisition of a 4,023 square metre apartment development site in Albert Street, Brunswick for $15 million, signalling its entry into Melbourne's apartment market.

Located five kilometres from the Melbourne CBD with direct park frontage, the site sits in the heart of the inner city suburb with excellent transport connections, retail and local services. Subject to planning approvals, the proposed design for the site includes approximately 150 apartments and townhomes, with many featuring city views, and ground floor retail space.

Stockland Managing Director and CEO Mark Steinert said: 'I'm delighted to confirm this acquisition, which aligns with our strategy to build a meaningful apartments pipeline in areas with strong demand, close to transport and amenity.

'We have a clear strategy to leverage our capabilities and diversified business model to create assets to drive security holder returns, and this project extends our strong Communities brand into a deep, established market.'

Stockland CEO Communities, Andrew Whitson, said the opportunity aligns with Stockland's strategic priorities, which include increasing built form residential projects such as townhomes and mid-high rise apartments in major capital cities with a focus on owner occupiers.

'We've taken a disciplined approach to growing our apartments business, focusing on opportunities in locations with strong customer demand.

'Brunswick is forecast to be undersupplied over the next five years and this project will help us deliver new homes in a desirable, inner city location as Melbourne continues to grow. It will also broaden our customer reach in an established, growing market.

'Our strong brand presence as the leading residential community developer in Victoria, and reputation for creating quality homes is matched by our desire to help first homebuyers and families enter the property market.

'We look forward to working with the Moreland City Council and the community on next steps for this exciting project.'

The Albert Street site sits amongst Melbourne's thriving coffee, culture and food scene, with parks, sports and recreation facilities, and transport including trams, trains, bike and walking paths all on the doorstep. Adjacent to Gilpin Park and opposite Clifton Park, the site is just one kilometre from RMIT University and forms part of the Albert Street Urban Renewal Precinct.

The project is forecast to contribute operating profit from FY23, with projected total returns above our hurdle rates.

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 01:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STOCKLAND
03/09STOCKLAND : celebrates National Parks Week with the launch of Lighthouse Park Am..
PU
02/24STOCKLAND : continues to raise the bar on gender equality
PU
02/18STOCKLAND : 1H20 Results Presentation Annexure
PU
02/18STOCKLAND : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SGP
PU
02/14STOCKLAND : half-yearly earnings release
02/05STOCKLAND : strives towards net zero with $75m CEFC debt facility
PU
02/03STOCKLAND : Executive Committee Announcement - Correction
PU
02/03STOCKLAND : Executive Committee Announcement
PU
01/19STOCKLAND : property survey reveals insights to shape the next decade
PU
2019STOCKLAND : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 641 M
EBIT 2020 946 M
Net income 2020 826 M
Debt 2020 4 416 M
Yield 2020 6,36%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,62x
EV / Sales2021 5,34x
Capitalization 10 414 M
Chart STOCKLAND
Duration : Period :
Stockland Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4,72  AUD
Last Close Price 4,38  AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steinert Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas William Pockett Non-Executive Chairman
Tiernan Patrick O'Rourke Chief Financial Officer
Barry Hugh Roxborough Neil Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Eric Newton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKLAND2.81%7 049
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-4.05%27 701
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-5.98%27 669
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-7.19%18 478
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC8.68%15 347
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.8.19%15 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group