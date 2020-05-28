Log in
Stockland : launches new interactive community hub Belong by Stockland

05/28/2020 | 12:03am EDT
Media release

Stockland has a long and successful track record creating sustainable and well-connected communities where people can live, work and shop, but also recognises that it's been more challenging for people to stay in touch with COVID-19 restrictions.

As Australia takes more positive steps to open back up, Stockland will continue to support its customers, retailers and communities, and has launched a new online meeting place aimed at bringing people together - Belong by Stockland.

Belong by Stockland features everything from live meetups, food inspiration and DIY ideas, to wellbeing content, retailer stories and more. Stockland is proud to celebrate connection, community, and most importantly - belonging - with this hub, and will continue to support its customers.

Spanish-born Australian chef, restauranteur, author and television presenter, Miguel Maestre, said that he was thrilled to see Stockland's continued commitment to creating thriving communities, and to be part of this new hub.

'I know how hard it is to be apart from friends and family, and for so long. I moved to Scotland in my early twenties to practice my English and help further my career. It was an exciting time, but I missed everyone back home and often times felt lonely.'

Mr Maestre continued: 'I've hosted many events at Stockland town centres and miss the energy from customers who come out to participate and learn. I'm looking forward to seeing you all at my live cooking event, where we can all cook together - apart.'

Stylist to the stars, Jules Sebastian, said she was eager to connect with the community again with her upcoming on-demand fashion edit.

'It's so important to feel supported and like you belong, and I'm really looking forward to offering my expertise on the Belong by Stockland hub. I'll be sharing some new fashion styling advice and there will be a special interview coming your way soon.'

Ben Allen, GM Customer and Group Marketing at Stockland, said: 'We know that our customers are relying on us now more than ever, and to live up to our purpose of creating a better way to live.

'We've created Belong by Stockland to celebrate human connection and help to facilitate it more easily across all of our local Stockland communities.

'The hub is made up of an incredible amount of content, including at-home project inspirations, physical and mental wellbeing support, connecting customers to local online groups, and special events such as live cooking shows with Miguel Maestre* and fashion styling with Jules Sebastian**.

Mr Allen continued: 'We're also proud to support some of our local retailers through special interview profiles and content, to introduce customers to the stories and faces behind the passionate and hardworking people who welcome them into their stores every day.'

For more information and to visit Belong by Stockland, visit stockland.com.au/belong.

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 04:02:10 UTC
