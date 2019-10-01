Log in
STOCKLAND    SGP   AU000000SGP0

STOCKLAND

(SGP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/01
4.6 AUD   +1.10%
09:28pSTOCKLAND : sixth on global top 100 list for gender equality
PU
09/26STOCKLAND : Buyers flock to Red Hill as 60 per cent of pre launch stock snapped up
PU
09/19STOCKLAND : 2019 Notice of Meetings and Proxy Form
PU
Stockland : sixth on global top 100 list for gender equality

10/01/2019 | 09:28pm EDT
Media release

Stockland has today been recognised as one of the world's leaders in gender equality, being named on Equileap's 'global top 100' list as the sixth most gender-equal company.

Equileap is recognised as the global leader in gender reporting, gathering data on over 3,500 listed companies in 23 developed countries and ranking companies for gender equality based on 19 criteria.

Stockland Managing Director and CEO, Mark Steinert, said: 'We have worked hard to achieve gender balance at every level of our workforce and our Board - a target we achieved early this year - and truly believe that a gender-equal workforce leads to better business outcomes.

'I'm extremely proud that Stockland has achieved the sixth-highest ranking, up from 13th in 2018, on Equileap's global top 100 list for gender equality, and I'm delighted that our work can help other organisations implement actions to promote better gender equality in the workplace.

'The survey results show that Australia is leading the way as it relates to workplace gender equality - with Australian companies taking five of the top 10 positions on the list and 25 per cent of the top 100. While there is still work to do in corporate Australia, it's clear that the work of the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) and the targets we have set are having a positive impact.

'The property industry in Australia has championed equality through the Property Council's Property Male Champions of Change program, and to see two Australian property companies inside the top six on Equileap's list this year is a fantastic outcome for our industry,' Mr Steinert said.

Karen Lonergan, Stockland's Head of People and Culture, said: 'This ranking is fantastic recognition for the work we're doing to promote gender equity at Stockland.

'We have put in place practical, on-the-ground initiatives to support diversity in leadership and give all our people the opportunity to develop professionally and be supported personally, and we're committed to increasing the presence of women in a male dominated industry.

'Females represent 45.8 per cent* of management roles and 50 per cent of our Executive Committee, with our target to continue to have balanced representation across all management levels and gender pay equity across all like for like roles,' Ms Lonergan said.

Stockland has also been named as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) by the WGEA for the last nine consecutive years and is a member of the Property Male Champions of Change and Male Champions of Change business groups.

*Figures correct at end 2019 financial year.

ENDS

Note to editors: examples and case studies available on request.

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 01:27:00 UTC
