Stockland : Announces Capital Partnership at Aura

Stockland Managing Director and CEO Mark Steinert said: "We have a clear strategy to bring capital partners in to invest alongside us to deliver large scale projects.

"CPG is a well-recognised developer and asset manager with a strong track record, and its investment at Aura demonstrates our ability to execute partnerships and position our business for the future.

"Aura is one of the largest master-planned communities in Australia, with an end value of $5 billion. CPG will invest alongside us to continue the creation of an outstanding new city on the Sunshine Coast, combining affordable homes, retail town centres and business parks alongside best in class schools, child care, sporting facilities, transport, open space and community infrastructure.

"Partnerships like this help strengthen our balance sheet and enable us to invest in other growth opportunities across our diversified portfolio, including our workplace and logistics development pipeline and additional residential community acquisitions.

"This is a long term investment given the life of the project, and we look forward to working with CPG at Aura and possible future opportunities," said Mr Steinert.

Terry Snow, Executive Chairman, Capital Property Group said: "We are delighted to invest with Stockland for this truly exciting project at Aura. We have great respect for the tremendous vision that Stockland has created for the community at Aura, as well as their team's execution on the ground, and their absolute commitment to quality and liveability - it matches our ethos very well indeed.

"The Sunshine Coast is one of the most exciting growth areas of Australia and the development of the new international airport will drive growth in the many industries that are expanding on the coast. When you couple that with the climate and the scale of Stockland's vision, this is a long-term project that we are very excited to support.