Stockland Announces Estimated Distribution for FY19
0
06/16/2019 | 10:09pm EDT
17 June 2019
STOCKLAND ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED DISTRIBUTION FOR FY19
Stockland today announced an estimated distribution for the six months to 30 June 2019 of
cents per Ordinary Stapled Security. This equates to a full year distribution payment of
cents per Ordinary Stapled Security, in line with guidance previously issued by Stockland.
The Record Date for determining entitlement to the full year distribution is Friday, 28 June 2019. The distribution payment will be made on Friday, 30 August 2019.
The announcement of Stockland's full year financial results and lodgement of Appendix 4E will be made on Wednesday 21 August 2019. This announcement will include exact details of the distribution rate.
About Stockland
Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group - owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, office and industrial assets. Stockland is consistently recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader, demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy. www.stockland.com.au
Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 02:08:03 UTC