STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

(SGP)
Stockland : Announces Estimated Distribution for FY19

06/16/2019 | 10:09pm EDT

17 June 2019

133 Castlereagh Street

T

02 9035 2000

Sydney NSW 2000

F

02 8988 2552

For media enquiries

Larissa Webster

Senior Manager

Media Relations

Stockland

  1. +61 (0)2 9035 3328 M +61 (0)418 254 959 larissa.webster@stockland.com.au

For investor enquiries

Antoinette Plater

National Manager

Investor Relations

Stockland

  1. +61 (0)2 9035 3148 M +61 (0)429 621 742 antoinette.plater@stockland.com.au

STOCKLAND ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED DISTRIBUTION FOR FY19

Stockland today announced an estimated distribution for the six months to 30 June 2019 of

  1. cents per Ordinary Stapled Security. This equates to a full year distribution payment of
  1. cents per Ordinary Stapled Security, in line with guidance previously issued by Stockland.

The Record Date for determining entitlement to the full year distribution is Friday, 28 June 2019. The distribution payment will be made on Friday, 30 August 2019.

The announcement of Stockland's full year financial results and lodgement of Appendix 4E will be made on Wednesday 21 August 2019. This announcement will include exact details of the distribution rate.

ENDS

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group - owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, office and industrial assets. Stockland is consistently recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader, demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy. www.stockland.com.au

Stockland Corporation Ltd ACN 000 181 733 Stockland Trust Management Ltd ACN 001 900 741

1

AFSL 241190 as Responsible Entity for Stockland Trust ARSN 092 897 348

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 02:08:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 769 M
EBIT 2019 958 M
Net income 2019 852 M
Debt 2019 4 269 M
Yield 2019 6,18%
P/E ratio 2019 12,96
P/E ratio 2020 12,86
EV / Sales 2019 5,41x
EV / Sales 2020 5,56x
Capitalization 10 706 M
