STOCKLAND ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED DISTRIBUTION FOR FY19

Stockland today announced an estimated distribution for the six months to 30 June 2019 of

cents per Ordinary Stapled Security. This equates to a full year distribution payment of

cents per Ordinary Stapled Security, in line with guidance previously issued by Stockland.

The Record Date for determining entitlement to the full year distribution is Friday, 28 June 2019. The distribution payment will be made on Friday, 30 August 2019.

The announcement of Stockland's full year financial results and lodgement of Appendix 4E will be made on Wednesday 21 August 2019. This announcement will include exact details of the distribution rate.

