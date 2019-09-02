Log in
STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

(SGP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/30
4.52 AUD   +1.80%
12:47aSTOCKLAND : Appendix 3Y (Mr M Steinert)
PU
08/29STOCKLAND : introduces blocks that are right on the money for first home buyers at Willowdale
PU
08/29STOCKLAND : Construction to start on first homes at Mt Atkinson
PU
Stockland : Appendix 3Y (Mr M Steinert)

09/02/2019 | 12:47am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

STOCKLAND

(Joint listing of Stockland Corporation Limited and Stockland Trust)

ABN

Stockland Corporation Limited - 43 000 181 733

Stockland Trust - 12 706 208 920

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Andrew STEINERT

Date of last notice

6 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Madison Way Superannuation Fund

(including registered holder)

Name of holder: Belvedere Securities Pty Ltd as custodian

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

for Madison Way Superannuation Fund

rise to the relevant interest.

Nature of interest: Beneficiary of the Madison Way

Superannuation Fund

Madison Way Family Trust

Name of holder: Madison Way Pty Ltd as trustee for

Madison Way Family Trust

Nature of interest: Beneficiary of the Madison Way Family

Trust

Date of change

2 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Ordinary stapled securities

3,253,569 comprising:

Mark Andrew Steinert - 2,563,577;

Madison Way Superannuation Fund - 351,492; and

Madison Way Family Trust - 338,500

Performance rights

Mark Andrew Steinert - 2,062,468

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary stapled securities

Number acquired

291,824 ordinary stapled securities by Mark Steinert

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$4.4448 per ordinary stapled security

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Ordinary stapled securities

3,545,393 comprising:

Mark Andrew Steinert - 2,855,401;

Madison Way Superannuation Fund - 351,492; and

Madison Way Family Trust - 338,500

Performance rights

Mark Andrew Steinert - 1,442,889

Nature of change

Conversion of 291,824 performance rights to ordinary

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

stapled securities (of which 145,912 will vest immediately

exercise of options, issue of securities under

and 145,912 will vest in August 2020) and lapsing of

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

327,755 performance rights.

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

Not applicable

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 04:46:01 UTC
