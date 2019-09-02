Stockland : Appendix 3Y (Mr M Steinert)

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity STOCKLAND (Joint listing of Stockland Corporation Limited and Stockland Trust) ABN Stockland Corporation Limited - 43 000 181 733 Stockland Trust - 12 706 208 920

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mark Andrew STEINERT Date of last notice 6 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest Madison Way Superannuation Fund (including registered holder) Name of holder: Belvedere Securities Pty Ltd as custodian Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving for Madison Way Superannuation Fund rise to the relevant interest. Nature of interest: Beneficiary of the Madison Way Superannuation Fund Madison Way Family Trust Name of holder: Madison Way Pty Ltd as trustee for Madison Way Family Trust Nature of interest: Beneficiary of the Madison Way Family Trust Date of change 2 September 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Ordinary stapled securities 3,253,569 comprising: Mark Andrew Steinert - 2,563,577; Madison Way Superannuation Fund - 351,492; and Madison Way Family Trust - 338,500 Performance rights Mark Andrew Steinert - 2,062,468