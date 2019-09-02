Stockland : Appendix 3Y (Mr M Steinert)

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
STOCKLAND
(Joint listing of Stockland Corporation Limited and Stockland Trust)
ABN
Stockland Corporation Limited - 43 000 181 733
Stockland Trust - 12 706 208 920
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mark Andrew STEINERT
Date of last notice
6 March 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Madison Way Superannuation Fund
(including registered holder)
Name of holder: Belvedere Securities Pty Ltd as custodian
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
for Madison Way Superannuation Fund
rise to the relevant interest.
Nature of interest: Beneficiary of the Madison Way
Superannuation Fund
Madison Way Family Trust
Name of holder: Madison Way Pty Ltd as trustee for
Madison Way Family Trust
|
Nature of interest: Beneficiary of the Madison Way Family
Trust
Date of change
2 September 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Ordinary stapled securities
3,253,569 comprising:
Mark Andrew Steinert - 2,563,577;
Madison Way Superannuation Fund - 351,492; and
Madison Way Family Trust - 338,500
Performance rights
Mark Andrew Steinert - 2,062,468
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
Ordinary stapled securities
Number acquired
291,824 ordinary stapled securities by Mark Steinert
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$4.4448 per ordinary stapled security
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
No. of securities held after change
Ordinary stapled securities
3,545,393 comprising:
Mark Andrew Steinert - 2,855,401;
Madison Way Superannuation Fund - 351,492; and
Madison Way Family Trust - 338,500
Performance rights
Mark Andrew Steinert - 1,442,889
Nature of change
Conversion of 291,824 performance rights to ordinary
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
stapled securities (of which 145,912 will vest immediately
exercise of options, issue of securities under
and 145,912 will vest in August 2020) and lapsing of
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
327,755 performance rights.
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
(if issued securities)
Date of change
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Not applicable
Interest disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Not applicable
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Not applicable
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
Not applicable
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable
provided?
