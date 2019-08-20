Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Stockland Corporation Ltd    SGP   AU000000SGP0

STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

(SGP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/20
4.6 AUD   +3.14%
09:08pSTOCKLAND : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SGP
PU
09:08pSTOCKLAND : FY19 Results Presentation
PU
09:08pSTOCKLAND : Appendix 4E (including Stockland FY19 Annual Report)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stockland : Appendix 4E (including Stockland FY19 Annual Report)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

Appendix 4E

For the year ended 30 June 2019

(previous corresponding period being the year ended 30 June 2018)

Results for announcement to the market

STAPLING ARRANGEMENT

Stockland was established for the purpose of facilitating a joint quotation of Stockland Corporation Limited (ABN 43 000 181 733) and its controlled entities, and Stockland Trust (ARSN 092 897 348) and its controlled entities on the Australian Stock Exchange. Stockland Trust Management Limited

(ABN 86 001 900 741) is the Responsible Entity of Stockland Trust.

The Financial Report has been prepared based upon a business combination of the parent entity, Stockland Corporation Limited and its controlled entities, and Stockland Trust and its controlled entities, in accordance with AASB 3 Business Combinations.

2019

$M

Revenue from ordinary activities

Down 0.2% to

2,768

Net profit after tax attributable to securityholders

Down 69.6% to

311

Funds from operations attributable to securityholders

Up 4.0% to

897

Dividends and distributions

Franked

Amount per

amount per

Year ended 30 June 2019

security

security

Record date

Payment date

Interim dividend/distribution

13.5 ¢

- ¢

31 December 2018

28 February 2019

Final dividend/distribution

14.1 ¢

- ¢

28 June 2019

30 August 2019

On 23 August 2018 we announced the termination of the Dividend/distribution Reinvestment Plan.

Other information

Year ended 30 June

2019

2018

Net tangible assets per security

$4.04

$4.18

This report is based on the Stockland Financial Report 2019 which has been audited by PwC.

The remainder of information requiring disclosure to comply with listing rule 4.3A is contained in the Stockland Financial Report 2019 that follows.

Annual Report 2019

Focus on sustainable returns

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

OF COUNTRY

Stockland acknowledges the Traditional Owners and Custodians of the land on which we work and live within Australia. We would also like to pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and acknowledge the ongoing connection that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have with Australia's land

and waters.

The Directors of Stockland Corporation Limited (ACN 000 181 733) and the Directors of Stockland Trust Management Limited (ACN 001 900 741, AFSL 241190), the Responsible Entity of Stockland Trust (ARSN 092 897 348), present their report together with the Financial report of Stockland and the Financial report of the Trust for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the Independent Auditor's Report thereon.

The Financial Report of Stockland comprises the consolidated Financial report of Stockland Corporation Limited and its controlled entities, including Stockland Trust and its controlled entities, (collectively referred to as 'Stockland' or 'Group'). The Financial report of Stockland Trust comprises the consolidated Financial report of the Trust and its controlled entities ('Stockland Trust Group' or 'the Trust').

We believe there is a better way to live

We shape places that enable a better way to live every day. More than just a property developer, since 1952 we have been creating places to enhance communities and the way people live.

Affina Town Homes Brightwater, QLD

This year Stockland's FY19 Annual Report has adopted the principles of the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) International Integrated Reporting Framework to communicate our financial and non-financial achievements

in one flagship document.

Along with our Financial Report, the FY19 Annual Report outlines how we have created value for all our stakeholders to create places

to enhance communities and the way people live. Additional information about our sustainability reporting and the methodology used for sustainability data collection in this report, including our assurance statement by

Ernst & Young (EY), is available online: www.stockland.com.au/sustainability.

2 Stockland Annual Report 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 01:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
09:08pSTOCKLAND : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SGP
PU
09:08pSTOCKLAND : FY19 Results Presentation
PU
09:08pSTOCKLAND : Appendix 4E (including Stockland FY19 Annual Report)
PU
09:03pSTOCKLAND : Appendix 4G
PU
09:03pSTOCKLAND : Property Portfolio as at 30 June 2019
PU
09:03pSTOCKLAND : Accelerates W&L Strategy - Piccadilly &135 King St
PU
09:03pSTOCKLAND : FY19 Results Annexure
PU
05:32pStockland Annual Profit Falls, Forecasts Flat Distribution
DJ
08/19STOCKLAND : Baringa set to officially open with community celebrations
PU
08/18STOCKLAND : restocks Victorian pipeline with two additional sites
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 766 M
EBIT 2019 950 M
Net income 2019 797 M
Debt 2019 4 360 M
Yield 2019 6,02%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,53x
EV / Sales2020 5,66x
Capitalization 10 934 M
Chart STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Stockland Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,13  AUD
Last Close Price 4,60  AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,93%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steinert Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas William Pockett Non-Executive Chairman
Tiernan Patrick O'Rourke Chief Financial Officer
Robyn Elliott Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Barry Hugh Roxborough Neil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD26.14%7 181
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL25.39%30 695
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES19.34%28 939
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.28.35%20 886
INVITATION HOMES INC42.33%15 367
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY32.01%14 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group