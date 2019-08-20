Stockland : Appendix 4E (including Stockland FY19 Annual Report)

Appendix 4E
For the year ended 30 June 2019
(previous corresponding period being the year ended 30 June 2018)
Results for announcement to the market
STAPLING ARRANGEMENT
Stockland was established for the purpose of facilitating a joint quotation of Stockland Corporation Limited (ABN 43 000 181 733) and its controlled entities, and Stockland Trust (ARSN 092 897 348) and its controlled entities on the Australian Stock Exchange. Stockland Trust Management Limited
(ABN 86 001 900 741) is the Responsible Entity of Stockland Trust.
The Financial Report has been prepared based upon a business combination of the parent entity, Stockland Corporation Limited and its controlled entities, and Stockland Trust and its controlled entities, in accordance with AASB 3 Business Combinations.
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
$M
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
Down 0.2% to
|
2,768
|
Net profit after tax attributable to securityholders
|
Down 69.6% to
|
311
|
Funds from operations attributable to securityholders
|
Up 4.0% to
|
897
Dividends and distributions
|
|
|
Franked
|
|
|
|
Amount per
|
amount per
|
|
|
Year ended 30 June 2019
|
security
|
security
|
Record date
|
Payment date
|
Interim dividend/distribution
|
13.5 ¢
|
- ¢
|
31 December 2018
|
28 February 2019
|
Final dividend/distribution
|
14.1 ¢
|
- ¢
|
28 June 2019
|
30 August 2019
On 23 August 2018 we announced the termination of the Dividend/distribution Reinvestment Plan.
Other information
|
Year ended 30 June
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net tangible assets per security
|
$4.04
|
$4.18
This report is based on the Stockland Financial Report 2019 which has been audited by PwC.
The remainder of information requiring disclosure to comply with listing rule 4.3A is contained in the Stockland Financial Report 2019 that follows.
Annual Report 2019
Focus on sustainable returns
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
OF COUNTRY
Stockland acknowledges the Traditional Owners and Custodians of the land on which we work and live within Australia. We would also like to pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and acknowledge the ongoing connection that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have with Australia's land
and waters.
The Directors of Stockland Corporation Limited (ACN 000 181 733) and the Directors of Stockland Trust Management Limited (ACN 001 900 741, AFSL 241190), the Responsible Entity of Stockland Trust (ARSN 092 897 348), present their report together with the Financial report of Stockland and the Financial report of the Trust for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the Independent Auditor's Report thereon.
The Financial Report of Stockland comprises the consolidated Financial report of Stockland Corporation Limited and its controlled entities, including Stockland Trust and its controlled entities, (collectively referred to as 'Stockland' or 'Group'). The Financial report of Stockland Trust comprises the consolidated Financial report of the Trust and its controlled entities ('Stockland Trust Group' or 'the Trust').
We believe there is a better way to live
We shape places that enable a better way to live every day. More than just a property developer, since 1952 we have been creating places to enhance communities and the way people live.
Affina Town Homes Brightwater, QLD
This year Stockland's FY19 Annual Report has adopted the principles of the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) International Integrated Reporting Framework to communicate our financial and non-financial achievements
in one flagship document.
Along with our Financial Report, the FY19 Annual Report outlines how we have created value for all our stakeholders to create places
to enhance communities and the way people live. Additional information about our sustainability reporting and the methodology used for sustainability data collection in this report, including our assurance statement by
Ernst & Young (EY), is available online: www.stockland.com.au/sustainability.
2 Stockland Annual Report 2019
