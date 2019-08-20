Stockland : Appendix 4E (including Stockland FY19 Annual Report)

Appendix 4E

For the year ended 30 June 2019

(previous corresponding period being the year ended 30 June 2018)

Results for announcement to the market

STAPLING ARRANGEMENT

Stockland was established for the purpose of facilitating a joint quotation of Stockland Corporation Limited (ABN 43 000 181 733) and its controlled entities, and Stockland Trust (ARSN 092 897 348) and its controlled entities on the Australian Stock Exchange. Stockland Trust Management Limited

(ABN 86 001 900 741) is the Responsible Entity of Stockland Trust.

The Financial Report has been prepared based upon a business combination of the parent entity, Stockland Corporation Limited and its controlled entities, and Stockland Trust and its controlled entities, in accordance with AASB 3 Business Combinations.

2019 $M Revenue from ordinary activities Down 0.2% to 2,768 Net profit after tax attributable to securityholders Down 69.6% to 311 Funds from operations attributable to securityholders Up 4.0% to 897

Dividends and distributions

Franked Amount per amount per Year ended 30 June 2019 security security Record date Payment date Interim dividend/distribution 13.5 ¢ - ¢ 31 December 2018 28 February 2019 Final dividend/distribution 14.1 ¢ - ¢ 28 June 2019 30 August 2019

On 23 August 2018 we announced the termination of the Dividend/distribution Reinvestment Plan.

Other information

Year ended 30 June 2019 2018 Net tangible assets per security $4.04 $4.18

This report is based on the Stockland Financial Report 2019 which has been audited by PwC.

The remainder of information requiring disclosure to comply with listing rule 4.3A is contained in the Stockland Financial Report 2019 that follows.