Stockland : Baringa set to officially open with community celebrations

Stockland is set to officially open its $33 million Stockland Baringa town centre to the community next week.

The retailers that will make up the centre were recently announced and include local barber and café The Barber Shed, Spirit Pilates, Jetts Fitness, Avenue Dental, SG Bakery, Hikaru Sushi, Cellarbrations, Aura Property, Kindred Property, TSG and Golden Casket and two new cafés, Grind Café and Mr Z @ Aura.

Shane Monro, Centre Manager at Stockland Baringa, said that they were thrilled to officially open to the public and celebrate this community milestone.

'We invite people to join us at Stockland Baringa on Saturday 31 August to help celebrate the official opening of the new town centre. It will be a full day of entertainment, food and kids activities and of course, a chance to explore the new centre.'

Kicking off at 8.30am, there will be cooking demonstrations, a cheese masterclass and grazing platter workshops with Heavenly Graze.

Kim McCosker, author of best-selling recipe book series 4 Ingredients, will offer two not-to-be-missed cooking demonstrations at 10.30am and 1pm, with a focus on recipes from her latest book Celebrations. She will also explore easy ways to cater for events, provide taste-tests of some incredible meals and customers can even take home a free cook book, with more than 100 to be given away.

A captivating magic show with popular magician Nickleby will start at 12pm on the main stage for the kids. The fun will continue with a Cheeky Little Monkeys pop-up soft play station, free lawn games, face painting, Frozen Sunshine taste-tests, popcorn, balloons, party styling sessions and much more.

Customers will also have the opportunity to learn about the culture, stories and ancient history from the Kabi Kabi people through interactive storytelling sessions, as well as learn some Indigenous art techniques and participate in traditional song and dance.

Stockland Baringa is located in Stockland's Aura - one of the fastest growing residential estates in the country. Stockland Baringa will include a full-line IGA, 13 specialty retailers, commercial floorspace, a tavern, proposed medical precinct, proposed swim school, and over 300 car spaces.

*For more information and to book your tickets please visit stockland.com.au/baringa

Stockland Baringa

Stockland Baringa shopping centre is the first centre to open in Baringa, Aura's foundation suburb. The new Stockland Baringa town centre will be anchored by a 2,000 square metre Supa IGA managed by successful Sunshine Coast operators Michael and Roz White of Whites IGA in addition to 13 specialty retailers.

There will also be a tavern, medical centre and swim school to open in the future.

Stockland Baringa is positioned in a prime location within Baringa, the first suburb of Aura, servicing not only our Baringa residents but also the surrounding Bellvista and Bells Reach communities.

Stockland's Aura

More than 20,000 new homes will be created on the 24 square kilometre site over the next 30 years and the future city will feature 20 learning hubs within a 20 kilometre radius, a vibrant town centre and retail hub, extensive South Bank style urban parkland, an elite sporting and performance precinct and two business and enterprise parks.

Aura will ultimately feature more than 200 kilometres of walking and cycle paths, meaning residents are within a 15 minute ride to anywhere in the community.

Baringa is the first suburb to be built within the future city of Aura, which has been awarded a highly coveted 6 Star Green Star Communities rating by the Green Building Council of Australia.