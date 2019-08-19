Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Stockland Corporation Ltd    SGP   AU000000SGP0

STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

(SGP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stockland : Baringa set to officially open with community celebrations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 12:42am EDT
Media release

Stockland is set to officially open its $33 million Stockland Baringa town centre to the community next week.

The retailers that will make up the centre were recently announced and include local barber and café The Barber Shed, Spirit Pilates, Jetts Fitness, Avenue Dental, SG Bakery, Hikaru Sushi, Cellarbrations, Aura Property, Kindred Property, TSG and Golden Casket and two new cafés, Grind Café and Mr Z @ Aura.

Shane Monro, Centre Manager at Stockland Baringa, said that they were thrilled to officially open to the public and celebrate this community milestone.

'We invite people to join us at Stockland Baringa on Saturday 31 August to help celebrate the official opening of the new town centre. It will be a full day of entertainment, food and kids activities and of course, a chance to explore the new centre.'

Kicking off at 8.30am, there will be cooking demonstrations, a cheese masterclass and grazing platter workshops with Heavenly Graze.

Kim McCosker, author of best-selling recipe book series 4 Ingredients, will offer two not-to-be-missed cooking demonstrations at 10.30am and 1pm, with a focus on recipes from her latest book Celebrations. She will also explore easy ways to cater for events, provide taste-tests of some incredible meals and customers can even take home a free cook book, with more than 100 to be given away.

A captivating magic show with popular magician Nickleby will start at 12pm on the main stage for the kids. The fun will continue with a Cheeky Little Monkeys pop-up soft play station, free lawn games, face painting, Frozen Sunshine taste-tests, popcorn, balloons, party styling sessions and much more.

Customers will also have the opportunity to learn about the culture, stories and ancient history from the Kabi Kabi people through interactive storytelling sessions, as well as learn some Indigenous art techniques and participate in traditional song and dance.

Stockland Baringa is located in Stockland's Aura - one of the fastest growing residential estates in the country. Stockland Baringa will include a full-line IGA, 13 specialty retailers, commercial floorspace, a tavern, proposed medical precinct, proposed swim school, and over 300 car spaces.

*For more information and to book your tickets please visit stockland.com.au/baringa

ENDS

Notes to the editor:

Stockland Baringa

Stockland Baringa shopping centre is the first centre to open in Baringa, Aura's foundation suburb. The new Stockland Baringa town centre will be anchored by a 2,000 square metre Supa IGA managed by successful Sunshine Coast operators Michael and Roz White of Whites IGA in addition to 13 specialty retailers.

There will also be a tavern, medical centre and swim school to open in the future.

Stockland Baringa is positioned in a prime location within Baringa, the first suburb of Aura, servicing not only our Baringa residents but also the surrounding Bellvista and Bells Reach communities.

Stockland's Aura

More than 20,000 new homes will be created on the 24 square kilometre site over the next 30 years and the future city will feature 20 learning hubs within a 20 kilometre radius, a vibrant town centre and retail hub, extensive South Bank style urban parkland, an elite sporting and performance precinct and two business and enterprise parks.

Aura will ultimately feature more than 200 kilometres of walking and cycle paths, meaning residents are within a 15 minute ride to anywhere in the community.

Baringa is the first suburb to be built within the future city of Aura, which has been awarded a highly coveted 6 Star Green Star Communities rating by the Green Building Council of Australia.


Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 04:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
12:42aSTOCKLAND : Baringa set to officially open with community celebrations
PU
08/18STOCKLAND : restocks Victorian pipeline with two additional sites
PU
08/12STOCKLAND : Live and Learn Community Workshops bring centre to life in unique wa..
PU
08/11STOCKLAND : Reading is a secret power at Stockland Shellharbour this Book Week
PU
08/11STOCKLAND : partners with Mens Health to launch The Dad Edit Written by Dads for..
PU
08/09STOCKLAND : Maybrook Village encourages seniors to develop IT factor in Northern..
PU
08/06STOCKLAND : Cairns to welcome unique Asian dining precinct to the centre
PU
07/26STOCKLAND : Green Hills wins respected Development Excellence Award
PU
07/22STOCKLAND : Iconic NightQuarter Markets to find new home at Stockland Birtinya S..
PU
07/15STOCKLAND : First of its kind boutique taphouse coming soon to Stockland Birtiny..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 766 M
EBIT 2019 950 M
Net income 2019 797 M
Debt 2019 4 360 M
Yield 2019 6,24%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,39x
EV / Sales2020 5,52x
Capitalization 10 554 M
Chart STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Stockland Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,13  AUD
Last Close Price 4,44  AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,74%
Spread / Average Target -6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steinert Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas William Pockett Non-Executive Chairman
Tiernan Patrick O'Rourke Chief Financial Officer
Robyn Elliott Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Barry Hugh Roxborough Neil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD26.14%7 137
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL23.68%30 095
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES18.26%28 481
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.28.35%20 548
INVITATION HOMES INC41.04%14 974
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY29.79%14 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group