Stockland : Bundaberg primary students battle it out in local trivia competition

Media release

Bundaberg's very own students have been competing for a chance to be crowned champions of the all-new Stockland Battle of the Schools.

Stockland and local radio station Hitz 93.9 have partnered to introduce the friendly competition which tests students' knowledge in subjects such as maths, science, history and more.

Toni Gahan, Year 6 teacher at St. Mary's Catholic School, said that Battle of the Schools has been particularly fun because they have been able to represent their school in competition with neighbouring others.

'As a teacher, education is my passion and so I'm pleased to see a competition that supports this. The students on our school's team have had so much fun researching answers to general knowledge questions and have learned a lot along the way.

'They have also met and developed a healthy respect for students from opposing teams, and have been such excellent sports through the entire competition which has made it even more fun to be part of.'

For the past month, more than 18 primary schools have 'battled it out', with teams of three going head-to-head in a trivia showdown each week.

Centre Manager for Stockland Bundaberg, Paul Davis, said: 'We are always looking for opportunities to get involved with our community, especially if we can support learning or educational growth.

'Battle of the Schools challenges students to a game of wits, but also fosters engagement, pride and a sense of belonging.'

The grand finals are set to take place on Sunday 15 September.

Mr Davis continued: 'It's the competition's first year and we have already had incredible success. It has been such a valuable opportunity to connect with our customers in a new way and we can't wait to see the final outcome.'

Jeff Searle, Principal at Kolan South State School, said: 'Battle of the Schools has created a lot of interest and excitement through the entire school community.

'Our school's team has enjoyed testing their own knowledge in such a fun and friendly competition format. It wouldn't have been possible without Stockland and all of the sponsors so we thank them for their support.'

The teams are competing for more than just the crown. Each student on the first place team will receive a new Acer laptop valued at $1,400 and a $1,000 Harvey Norman gift card for their school. There will be a further $2,600 worth of prizes for the three runner-ups.

Corey Pitt, General Manager of Hitz 93.9 and host of the competition, said: 'The support of the Bundaberg community for Stockland's Battle of the Schools has been simply phenomenal.

'We have had more than half of all local primary schools jump on-board for the inaugural year which has captured the interest of people through the region and beyond.

'The fun game show style complete with buzzers and a captivated audience makes the competition even more fierce and is a wonderfully unique way to engage with these kids.'

The community is invited to cheer on the finalists on Sunday 15 September near Woolworths and Donut King at Stockland Bundaberg.

For more information and upcoming events visit www.stockland.com.au/bundaberg.