Stockland : Construction blasts off at Grandview

Homebuyers are flocking to Stockland's Grandview community in Truganina where sales have boomed in the year since sales launched.

The $525 million masterplanned community will be home to around 4,500 residents plus a community activity centre, a future town centre, proposed state primary school, regional sports reserve and an abundance of parks and playgrounds.

Since it launched in May 2018, construction at Grandview has moved rapidly with recent progress including sewer and water infrastructure, as well as road works.

In April this year, 600m of sewer lines were created using a blasting technique, which took just 10 seconds instead of six to eight weeks with traditional digging methods.

Stage one of the community has sold out with only a handful of lots still available in stage two.

Ed Krushka, Project Director at Stockland, said the new community will be one of Melbourne's most accessible and liveable precincts given the strong focus on infrastructure development in the area.

'Buyers have been attracted to the liveability of Grandview and its affordability, with a variety of sizes and locations to choose from. House and land packages start at $349,000,' Mr Krushka said.

'It's exciting to see the community beginning to take shape and we look forward to welcoming our first residents in the near future.'

At 138 hectares, Grandview is just 28 kilometres from Melbourne's CBD and situated adjacent to a planned 54-hectare conservation zone.

The considered design of the community and its links to local amenities were unbeatable drawcards for buyer Kenneth Yu.

He purchased a 495 square metre block at Grandview this year that will one day be a home for himself, his partner and their 17-month-old son.

Grandview is Mr Yu's third purchase with Stockland, having bought a 315 square metre block of land at Allura in Truganina in 2014 and a 350 square metre block at The Grove in Tarneit in 2017.

'I deliberately purchased with Stockland because of the locations and masterplans,' Mr Yu said.

'I always look at the masterplan before buying and I like Stockland's masterplans in terms of proximity to schools and shopping centres, plus great access to major roads.

'The staff at the sales centres are always helpful and easy to talk to too.'

To find out more about Grandview, visit the Sales and Information Centre on Greigs Road, Truganina, call 13 5263 or go to www.stockland.com.au/grandview.

• Grandview is less than four kilometres from the existing Rockbank train station on the Ballarat commuter line, with easy links to the Western Freeway.It is also less than 9 kilometres away from Caroline Springs Shopping Centre, a future neighbouring town centre and the Caroline Springs Railway Station.

• Future residents will also enjoy connections to other nearby education options, childcare facilities, a town centre, a proposed train station and a business precinct. The community sits within the Mt Atkinson and Tarneit Plains Precinct, eventually home to more than 22,000 people with a functioning town centre and Melbourne Business Park with in excess of 19,000 jobs.

• It also leverages off an innovative infrastructure funding agreement as part of the precinct, delivering schools, transport and community facilities and open space early in the life of the project.