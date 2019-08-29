Stockland : Construction to start on first homes at Mt Atkinson

Media release

Construction is about to start on the first homes at Stockland's $1.54 billion Mt Atkinson residential community at Truganina.

Among those on their way to becoming the first residents of Mt Atkinson are first homebuyer Adam Stone, who has purchased a 350 square metre block in the community because it was close to public transport and it 'felt like a good fit'.

'There's an existing train line near Mt Atkinson with the closest station approximately 4.9 kilometres away, which is almost like for like with what I'm transporting to and from now - so for me there's not going to be much of a difference,' said Mr Stone, who currently lives in Knoxfield with his father.

'When I first walked into the Mt Atkinson sales office, it was a case of walking step-by-step through the different processes.

'I found the people at Stockland were incredibly friendly and helpful as well - there was no pressure into buying anything either. They were simply able to answer all my questions and give me as much information as I needed to make a decision.

'Plus Mt Atkinson didn't feel like a plain estate, it felt more like a suburb.'

With this first batch of land settlements finalised, the first buyers including Mr Stone are now ready to take the next step and build. They are expected to move into their homes from early 2020.

Land at the community is now selling, starting from just $199,900, making it an attractive price point for first home buyers.

More than 700 home sites have been sold at Mt Atkinson to date.

Ed Krushka, Project Director at Stockland, said Mt Atkinson represented excellent value for money with a town centre already under way, plans for three schools and a proposed train station.

'Mt Atkinson offers affordable housing in a prime location of the fast-growing western corridor, just 24 kilometres from Melbourne's CBD,' Mr Krushka said.

'The community includes a diverse range of housing options withy a mix of lot sizes, from townhouses to affordable, detached homes for first home buyers and large family homes for upgraders.

'Mt. Atkinson will provide everything future residents need on their doorstep including world class schools, childcare facilities, a significant town centre, retail, playgrounds, public open spaces and an integrated industrial park and business precinct to connect residents to jobs.'

Mt Atkinson will include a future town centre and is located adjacent to Melbourne Business ParkTM and other employment zones which are set to create approximately 18,000 new local jobs, representing over three jobs per Mt Atkinson household.

For more information on Mt Atkinson call 13 LAND (13 5263), drop into the Sales and Information Centre on the corner of Hopkins Road and Greigs Road, Truganina or visit the website at www.stockland.com.au/mtatkinson

Key site facts

• Mt. Atkinson is a 315 hectare site in the heart of the fastest growing residetnail corridor in Australia, 24 kilometres west of the Melbourne CBD.

• The property is located within the broader Mt. Atkinson Precinct Structure Plan in Truganina, which includes plans for a future train station adjacent to the Stockland community and adjoining proposed major town centre and employment precinct.

• The masterplan includes two government schools, a Catholic primary school and a major Catholic Secondary College, and future residents will also have direct access to the Western Freeway and future Melbourne Outer Metropolitan Ring Road.

• The Melbourne Business Park lies directly south of Mt Atkinson community and is expected to deliver 18,000 new local jobs for Melbourne's west, representing over three local jobs per Mount Atkinson household.

• KPMG has estimated that the activation of employment at Mt Atkinson will deliver 72,000 jobs to the wider Victorian economy and $8.3B GSP per annum upon completion.