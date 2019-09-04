Stockland : Continues On-Market Buy-back (incl Appendix 3D)

STOCKLAND ANNOUNCES CONTINUATION OF ON-MARKETBUY-BACK
Stockland today announced the continuation of its previously announced on-market security buy-back in accordance with the requirement to refresh an intention to continue a buy-back after 12 months.
Stockland's on-market security buy-back will continue until 20 September 2020 or the date that it has bought-back $350 million of Stockland securities on issue, whichever is sooner. The decision to continue its buy-back programme reflects its ongoing commitment to manage its capital actively.
Stockland initially announced a buyback of up to $350 million on 6 September 2018. The buyback will continue to be funded by a combination of Stockland's existing debt facilities and proceeds received from the divestment of its non-core assets.
As at 4 September 2019, Stockland has bought-back and cancelled 50,117,773 securities for a total consideration of approximately $192.36 million.
Stockland Trust Management Limited (STML) as Responsible Entity of Stockland Trust does not hold any Stockland securities. Associates of STML hold 8,748,719 Stockland securities.
ENDS
Stockland
Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups - owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI). Stockland is also an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality, as recognised by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency.
The number of securities
As
at 4 September
for which the aggregate
2019,
Stockland
has
buy‐back
consideration
bought‐back
and
paid or
payable is
cancelled
50,117,773
$350,000,000.00.
securities
for
an
aggregate
consideration
of
$192,361,723.55.
Stockland will continue
to buy‐back
up
to
$157,638,276.45
securities on issue.
Reason for change
Pursuant to ASIC Corporations (ASX‐listed Schemes
On‐market Buy‐backs) Instrument 2016/1159,
Stockland is refreshing its intention to continue its
on‐market securities buy‐back programme for a
further 12 months. Stockland's buy‐back will
continue until 20 September 2020 or the date that it
has bought‐back $350 million of Stockland securities
on issue.
10 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
Pursuant to ASIC Corporations (ASX‐listed Schemes On‐market Buy‐backs) Instrument 2016/1159, the following information is provided:
Stockland Trust Management Limited (STML) as Responsible Entity of Stockland Trust does not hold any Stockland stapled securities.
Associates of STML hold 8,748,719 Stockland stapled securities.
Any Stockland stapled securities bought back will be funded by a combination of existing debt facilities and proceeds received from the divestment of its non‐core assets.
