Stockland : Continues On-Market Buy-back (incl Appendix 3D)

5 September 2019 133 Castlereagh Street T 02 9035 2000 Sydney NSW 2000 F 02 8988 2552 www.stockland.com

STOCKLAND ANNOUNCES CONTINUATION OF ON-MARKETBUY-BACK

Stockland today announced the continuation of its previously announced on-market security buy-back in accordance with the requirement to refresh an intention to continue a buy-back after 12 months.

Stockland's on-market security buy-back will continue until 20 September 2020 or the date that it has bought-back $350 million of Stockland securities on issue, whichever is sooner. The decision to continue its buy-back programme reflects its ongoing commitment to manage its capital actively.

Stockland initially announced a buyback of up to $350 million on 6 September 2018. The buyback will continue to be funded by a combination of Stockland's existing debt facilities and proceeds received from the divestment of its non-core assets.

As at 4 September 2019, Stockland has bought-back and cancelled 50,117,773 securities for a total consideration of approximately $192.36 million.

Stockland Trust Management Limited (STML) as Responsible Entity of Stockland Trust does not hold any Stockland securities. Associates of STML hold 8,748,719 Stockland securities.

ENDS

Investor enquiries: Media enquiries: Mel Buffier Amy Menere General Manager Investor Relations General Manager Stakeholder Relations 0411 622 899 | 02 9035 3620 0422 449 310 | 02 9035 2551 mel.buffier@stockland.com.au amy.menere@stockland.com.au

Stockland

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups - owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI). Stockland is also an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality, as recognised by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency.